Miami’s 15 Sexiest and Most Scenic Rooftop Bars

When your hotel pool is tabbed as having one of the best views on the planet by the worldwide leaders in pool viewology (a very real, very meticulous science), you definitely need to sling some serious drinks to match. Order a Watr Bird, a playful riff on a Jungle Bird with Bacardi Cuatro Anejo Rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, Aperol, and Cointreau, and pair it with a few sushi rolls or South American-inflected shared plates, then simply sit back and enjoy the sights. At 18-stories high, you can see clear out into the Atlantic in one direction and take in the expansive Miami skyline in another (and we haven’t even mentioned the super cool bathrooms).

