Miami’s 15 Sexiest and Most Scenic Rooftop Bars
Get vibey at romantic hotel lounges, bumping dance clubs, and other lofty urban escapes.
In a city where it always feels like summer, rooftop hanging just makes sense. Weirdly enough, the Magic City didn’t totally embrace rooftop living until fairly recently, but now we’ve got them all over the place. From hidden South Beach gems to the trendy streets of Brickell, thirsty Miamians now have their pick of sky-high lounges, towering night clubs, and soaring cantinas stocked with everything from bubbly Cava and happy hour deals to potent Mojitos and zesty Moscow Mules. So grab a group of friends—or finally make plans with that Hinge match of yours—and check out the 15 most blissfully enjoyable elevated drinking destinations in South Florida.
Rosa Sky Rooftop
Overlooking Brickell’s neon-colored skyline from the 22nd floor of the brand new AC & Element Hotel is the place to be when “the sky turns pink, and it’s time for a drink”—their words, not ours. But it’s tough to argue, as Rosa Sky serves up panoramic views alongside cocktails studded with rose-shaped ice cubes under pink twinkly lights. If you’re looking for something to nibble on, the bites menu features easy-to-share appetizers like Black Bean Queso Dip and Cuban Cigars (think eggrolls) made with a crispy shell, jamon, lechon, queso, pickle relish, and mustard aioli.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Terras at Life House Little Havana
String lights, lush tropical plants, and Miami’s skyline all pair almost a little too well with happy hour cocktails, and that’s exactly the vibe you’ll find at the only rooftop in Little Havana. Located at Lifehouse Hotel, this spot showcases cocktails garnished with herbs from onsite gardens and dishes inspired by street food from around the world. Every Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 7 pm, imbibers can take advantage of bargain-priced cocktails for $7 a pop.
The Roof at Esmé
After a five-year wait, boutique hotel Esmé has finally opened its doors and along with it comes the first rooftop bar on Miami Beach’s charming pedestrian plaza, Española Way. The Roof at Esmé Hotel embraces classic Spanish-Mediterranean revival architecture by connecting the hotel's four rooftop expanses to create a one-of-a-kind open-air deck. The cocktail menu spans several riffs on Sangria available by the glass or the jug—perfect for a group or a couple of extra-thirsty friends.
Serena Rooftop
Serena at the Moxy comes from the team that graced Miami with one of its favorite late night taco spots, COYO Taco. Think of Serena as a sophisticated big sister with perfectly plated elevated Mexican dishes and colorful cocktails to match. The bar is adorned with plush lounge spaces so you and your crew can cozy up and sip the evening away while enjoying nightly live music. Order the Rubio Punch, made with mezcal, hibiscus, rosemary, and lime, for a totally Instagramable moment.
Astra
A Mediterranean oasis in the middle of Wynwood is the best way to describe Astra. To find it, venture around the block just off busy NW 2nd Avenue and look for a glass door marked by a hostess stand (a line of hopeful bar-goers should tip you off). Reservations aren’t required, but they do better your chances of ascending the elevator to catch a quintessential Miami photo moment—this is Wynwood after all, there’s art everywhere. Once you’re settled into your cabana, order a drink and relax. It’s all about the vibes here, making for a perfect happy hour spot before heading elsewhere for dinner.
MILA
Dress to impress if you’ve got eyes on this South Beach rooftop. A true Miami see-and-be-seen social situation, Mila maintains an uber-trendy edge with a menu that blends both Mediterranean and Japanese traditions in a vibrant setting overlooking Lincoln Road. The sexy outdoor seating area is ideal for date night, so long as you’re willing to drop the equivalent of a car payment on dinner. Those looking for a little privacy can reserve one of two canopy-lined cabanas along the 5,000 square-foot terrace. Cocktails are just as elegant as the digs, with drinks like the Spring in Osaka (Suntory Japanese whisky, elderflower, lychee, club soda) topping the list.
Sky Yard
Lincoln Road is home to quite a few of Miami’s standout rooftop debuts, but Sky Yard is where you’re headed if you want a laid-back chill spot for a couple of cocktails and some good old-fashioned competition. No joke—the lush green space is teeming with yard games including golf simulators, pool tables, ping-pong, air hockey, and more. In terms of fuel, the menu features a little bit of everything from steakhouse-style bites to Asian-inspired raw dishes with a Latin twist paired with libations of the tropical variety. There’s also a chance you’ll see your favorite EDM performer here spinning on the ones and twos.
The Citadel
Miami’s up-and-coming Little River officially has its very own rooftop. Located atop one of the city’s most delicious food halls sits this upbeat, sprawling patio space hawking great cocktails amid a quiet atmosphere that feels lightyears away from the typical nightlife hubbub. Grab a seat, order a drink, and peruse the food menu to feast on everything from an award-winning burger and wood-fired pizza to poke and ice cream courtesy of the near-dozen local concepts stationed below.
THesis Hotel Miami
It’s not often that you find a rooftop bar outside of Miami’s buzziest neighborhoods, but those in the ‘burbs deserve a little elevated drinking action, too. Located at THēsisHotel, Mamey on 3rd is an extension of James-Beard semi-finalist chef Niven Patel’s Mamey Miami. With a daily happy hour featuring $6 bites (hello, white truffle and brie grilled cheese), $5 beers, and $10 cocktails like the Maracuya Spritz made with Aperol, Chinola passion fruit liqueur, dry vermouth, prosecco, and a splash of soda, this totally worth checking out. Bonus? There’s also live music every day.
Watr At The 1 Rooftop
When your hotel pool is tabbed as having one of the best views on the planet by the worldwide leaders in pool viewology (a very real, very meticulous science), you definitely need to sling some serious drinks to match. Order a Watr Bird, a playful riff on a Jungle Bird with Bacardi Cuatro Anejo Rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, Aperol, and Cointreau, and pair it with a few sushi rolls or South American-inflected shared plates, then simply sit back and enjoy the sights. At 18-stories high, you can see clear out into the Atlantic in one direction and take in the expansive Miami skyline in another (and we haven’t even mentioned the super cool bathrooms).
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.
Area 31
Perched in the center of the city, Area 31 at Epic Hotel is one of those spots that’s easy to drool over if you’re stuck in traffic waiting for the infamous Miami River bridge to resume its rightful land-bound position. So once you’re safely out of the car and sipping on a mojito or champagne, take a second to bask in the sunset before ordering a table full of tapas. From here you’ll be able to watch the hustle and bustle of both Brickell and Downtown from a casual poolside vantage point 15 floors above it all.
Juvia
The restaurant on the top of the 1111 garage might be Miami’s best date-with-a-view spot. And with the cool breeze billowing in at night, it’s also one of the more pleasant places to exist as a human on balmy South Florida nights. That said, it’ll also put a bigger dent in your wallet than an unexpected FPL bill, so make sure to pack the no-limit card and take the edge off with a Juvia Bird (Elyx vodka, chambord, blackberry, ginger, mint, lemon juice). Then kick back by the ivy-covered wall outside, soak up the award-winning design and stunning ocean views, and marvel at discovering a South Beach spot actually worth its price tag.
Sugar
High atop Brickell’s swanky East hotel sits the city’s tallest rooftop bar, with nearly 360-degree views spanning east to Biscayne Bay, north to Downtown, and south to the shiny glass and bright lights of Brickell. The Balinese garden is one of those magical Miami treasures and those in search of a little indoor respite can make their way to the Tea Room—what was once one of the city’s hardest-to-find speakeasies is now home to a delectable late night brunch featuring Asian-inspired dishes and forward-thinking cocktails like a lychee martini spiked with sake.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.
No. 3 Social
Wynwood building codes being what they are, a second-floor bar qualifies as a bona fide rooftop establishment in these parts. So instead of waiting for that elevator ding, just follow the sounds of the DJ up a flight of stairs flanked with tropical plants and you’ll arrive at this big, purple-hued space. Grab a drink and get cozy on one of the oversize lounge chairs as you take advantage of the full menu from Three downstairs. Don’t skip the mango hot sauce fried chicken or charred eggplant with blue cheese dip.
Mr C Coconut Grove
You might be used to gulping peach nectar-spiked flutes of Prosecco at Sunday brunch, but did you know that the fruity elixir was actually invented at a spot called Harry’s Bar in faroff Venice, Italy? Harry’s has grown a little since then, spinning off into a worldwide chain of Mr. C’s, named ever-so-thoughtfully after the drink’s inventor, Giuseppe Cipriani. This one sits atop the Mr. C hotel in Coconut Grove, where the nautical Cipriani décor gives way to a sprawling patio with dazzling views looking out over the marina.