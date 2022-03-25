Picture it: You’re finished with dinner and all your happily coupled friends are ready to go home, but you’re most definitely not. You know in your gut that if you can get them to accompany you for just one more drink, you’ll be able to find someone to keep you company for the rest of the night. In the 305, there’s always singles on the prowl—no swiping involved—the trick is knowing where to find them.

From loungey hotel hotspots to dive bars with potent cocktails to dimly lit dance clubs that’ll keep you bumping and grinding until the sun comes up, Miami’s diverse nightlife scene has a vibe fit for every singleton. Here are the best places to find love in South Florida—even if it’s just for one night.