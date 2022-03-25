The 9 Best Singles Bars in Miami
Looking for love in all the wrong places? Not anymore.
Picture it: You’re finished with dinner and all your happily coupled friends are ready to go home, but you’re most definitely not. You know in your gut that if you can get them to accompany you for just one more drink, you’ll be able to find someone to keep you company for the rest of the night. In the 305, there’s always singles on the prowl—no swiping involved—the trick is knowing where to find them.
From loungey hotel hotspots to dive bars with potent cocktails to dimly lit dance clubs that’ll keep you bumping and grinding until the sun comes up, Miami’s diverse nightlife scene has a vibe fit for every singleton. Here are the best places to find love in South Florida—even if it’s just for one night.
Dante’s Hifi
If you’re a music lover ISO the same, your chances of finding someone at Miami’s first all-vinyl listening bar are quite optimistic. Somewhat hidden off the main drag in Wynwood, you’ll find Dante’s HiFi, a dark and cozy—aka perfect for setting the mood—spot that’s inspired by effortlessly cool Japanese record bars. With upwards of 8,500 vinyl records on hand, whatever’s playing on the state-of-the-art sound system is bound to tickle your particular fancy. Grab a seat and sip on something from the highball-inspired cocktail menu while scoping out who might be jamming along to the same song as you.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Bleau Bar @ Fontainebleau
Perhaps one of the most frequented lobby bars in all of Magic City, this spot is always bustling with groups of gals and guys grabbing a cocktail (or several) before dinner or a night out on the town. With tons of bar seating and several tables for a quick drink or even bottle service, you’ll find people of all backgrounds living their best lives here. A popular hangout for the Rat Pack in the 1950s, this is the place to be if you’re looking to strike up a conversation with someone you may or may not ever see again.
How to book: Call 305-674-4760 to reserve.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Looking for a tequila-crazed dance partner that wants to grab tacos at 4 am? We are, too, and we’re doing it at Bodega on South Beach. While it’s not much of a secret these days, look for the port-a-potty door inside the late-night counter service taco shop, and once you step through, you’ll find yourself in a sexy lounge where a large Love Me, F*ck Me neon sign sets the tone and live music or DJs take care of the rest. All you’ve got to bring are your moves.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Better Days
This Brickell institution has long been the reason behind some of the most epic late nights you’ll probably never remember. It’s a dark, intimate spot with a crew of regulars who certainly know where to go for an instantly better day. Happy hour is ideal for singles on the prowl, as it’s a go-to watering hole for Brickell’s 9-to-5ers in desperate need of a post-work tripple.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Sweet Liberty Drink & Supply Co.
It’s hard to miss this multi-award-winning Miami Beach cocktail giant’s purple neon sign proclaiming “Pursue Happiness”—but happiness isn’t the only thing folks here are pursuing. The bar is open every day until 5 am, allowing for loads of time to mingle and talk. It’s the kind of place where you’ll find yourself taking advantage of the killer happy hour specials by way of $1 oysters (who doesn’t love a cheap aphrodisiac) and $5 cocktails. And before you know it, the sun is coming up and you’re on the beach across the street rolling in the sand. We may or may not be speaking from experience.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.
Mama Tried
A quick shot of tequila under the stars (aka the bar’s twinkling ceiling) and who knows who you’ll meet at Mama Tried. The popular late night den sports a menu full of easy-to-drink cocktails like the Pornstar Martini, topped with just enough bubbles to get the job done. If you’re starting to overthink your choices, simply look over at the large mural by the door and remember, ”No Regerts”—because sometimes, mama’s just tryin’ to get laid.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
The Corner
A bar open until 8 am right across the street from Miami’s premier ultra-club E11even (read: burlesque shows and more) sounds like the right place to find a late night pal to potentially make great memories with. At The Corner, singles will find a mix of night owls, industry pros looking for something fun after hours, and some of Miami’s most unique characters. So order yourself a little liquid courage and start up that conversation.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
EAST, Miami
Perched 40-stories above the pavement and overlooking all of Miami, Sugar at East Hotel’s rooftop is where you’ll find a classy crowd of singles. Take in panoramic views and Asian tapas while settling into a nice Martini amid the verdant garden. It’s a bit pricey, so be prepared to drop some coin if you’re looking to find something—or someone—sweet.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.
Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern
Better known as Bougies to, well, everyone who’s ever stepped foot in there, this South Miami mainstay has seen its fair share of first dates, one night stands, and backyard makeout sessions. Every night throws down its own incentives, including kryptonite like $5 Jager shots on Mondays, ladies drink free on Wednesdays, and house party Fridays. If you’re in need of some social lubricant to loosen up your game, this is where you’ll find it.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.