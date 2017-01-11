The Best Spring Beers in Florida

It's always funny when people from gloomy, snowbound places ask us Floridians silly questions like: "Don't you miss the seasons?"



"No," you laugh as you turn over on your deck chair mid-March. "Not a bit."



One thing we do miss, however, are seasonal beers. It's a little difficult to create new flavors to go with the weather when the weather is always the same. But our beer makers are some of the most creative in the country, and style new flavors to go with the new season -- even if it feels just like the last one. To find the best, we asked Julian Siegel, proprietor of The Riverside Market in Ft Lauderdale (one of the 33 best beer bars in America), and Lee Hunter, craft beer director at Tap 42 in Ft Lauderdale, to give us some insight. Here are their selections:

