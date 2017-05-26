Can You Match Miami's Passion for National Cognac Day?

National Cognac Day is on June 4th, so get ready to take a ride on a magic carpet. This custom cocktail by local bartender Martin Garcia looks to match the energy of a night out in South Beach with its passion fruit puree shaken fiercely with Rémy Martin 1738, Cointreau Noir, and lime juice. But those sweet, savory, and tart tastes are just the nest in which a scoop of rich vanilla ice cream rests, waiting to hatch the fully formed flavors of a truly distinct cocktail. It’s so fantastically above anything you’ve ever tried, Garcia could only call it "The Magic Carpet Ride." Make one for each of your friends and toast each other on National Cognac Day, then see where the ride takes you.
The Magic Carpet Ride
Ingredients:
- 1/2 passion fruit, pureed
- 2 parts water
- 2 parts Rémy Martin 1738
- 3/4 part Cointreau Noir
- 3/4 part lime juice
- 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
Directions:
- Scoop fresh passion fruit into a blender
- Add water
- Puree mixure
- Strain mixture
- In a shaker, stir other liquid ingredients
- Add 1/2 part strained puree mixture
- Shake and pour over a scoop of ice cream in a rocks glass