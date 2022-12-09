The Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars in Miami

Basement bars are a bit of an anomaly in elevation-challenged South Florida. But the closest thing we have is this somewhat-subterranean speakeasy perched a half-story down from the Stiles Hotel lobby. Through a hallway and behind a curtain, you’ll find a collection of rums from across the globe, set in a dark, nautical space that feels a bit like a ship captain’s study. The team behind Employees Only runs the bar here, which means you’re getting some of the best drinks in the city, no matter what’s on the ever-changing menu. Swizzle also recently added an outdoor poolside venue called Delirio, so you can enjoy the same crafted creations in a tiki-fied setting.

How to book: Stop in for first-come, first-served seating.