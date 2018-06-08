The Best Places to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Miami

Recommended Video Eat This Fireball Whiskey Apple Pies: A Dessert Fit for a Frat Party Watch More

related Actually Cool Things to Do When Someone Visits Miami

Batch Gastropub Brickell Cheap beer buckets, raffles, and real-life soccer players

Not that the fine people who run Batch would have any qualms opening at 7am to serve drinks regardless, seeing as it’s more socially acceptable to drink during morning soccer matches two continents away, they’re taking full advantage. Brickell’s neighborhood sports bar will have 5-for-$25 16-ounce buckets of Bud, Bud Light, Shock Top, and Rolling Rock. Plus $5 Estrella Damm drafts, jersey raffles, beer tastings, visits from ex-players, and pretty much everything else you’d want in a Tuesday morning soccer party.

Novecento Multiple Locations Your home for Argentina futbol and empanadas

The Argenite-run brasserie will be THE spot for all games involving La Albiceleste. But no restaurant in Miami draws international crowds like Novecento, so even when other teams are playing the place will still be packed with flag-waving fans scarfing empanadas and chugging Polar. You’ll probably get the most interesting crowd in the Brickell location, but Midtown, Aventura, and Key Biscayne will still be very “Miami” World Cup watch parties.

Espanola Way South Beach The ultimate World Cup street party

You want the biggest balls-to-the-wall street party in Miami for the World Cup? Look no further than Espanola Way, where 17 restaurants representing different participating countries will all be hosting epic parties throughout June and July. Wanna party like you’re south of the border? Head to Oh, Mexico! Jumping on the Brazilian bandwagon? Boteco Copacabana is your spot. Tapas Y Tintos will be all about Espana. Plus there’ll be live music, dancing, and big screens in the street, plus 20% for all Miami locals when they download the Apple Wallet discount card.

Boteco Shorecrest Ground zero for all things Brazil

If anyone knows how to party, it’s the Brazilians. And at Boteco, you’ll stuff your face with picanha and down caipirinhas while listening to the game’s commentary get drowned out by a never-ending samba band, vuvuzelas, and likely more Brazilians than you’ll find in the actual stadiums.

American Social Brickell/Las Olas A waterside watch party with a scrolling sports ticker

Even though the Florida State soccer team will not be competing at the World Cup this year, that won’t stop the usual crowd of Tallahassee alums from firing up both AmSo locations. Big screens and sports tickers abound at the Brickell spot, where you can watch the matches right next to the water while still following the hockey and basketball playoffs. In Las Olas, it’ll be jam-packed insanity as everyone who’s moved home from FSU in the past 10 years will be watching here. With the same people they hung out with in college.

The Playwright Irish Pub South Beach As close as you’ll get to watching in Ireland without having to pack a sweater

Will it be jam-packed with every South Beach tourist looking to watch the World Cup? Yes. Will those tourists include insane Brits and Irishmen looking to turn the first pub they can find into a little slice of hooligan home? Absolutely. So while it might not be the most authentically Miami spot to watch the games, it’s going to be one hell of a party. Just make sure to get there literally hours before any match starts. This crowd’s been known to start drinking early.

Veza Sur Wynwood Latin American beer and breakfast burritos in a spacious courtyard

Veza Sur is releasing its new El Diez beer on June 14, a special Latin-inspired brew adding to the South American flavors the place has become known for. Watch the games in the giant outdoor courtyard, and enjoy breakfast burritos and coffee during games before noon. There will also be a huge opening weekend party, plus $2 Chugg’s for anyone who shows up in a jersey all World Cup long.

Frankey's Sports Bar Hallandale Soccer with a heaping side of horse racing

If the excitement of a sport where 1-0 finishes are the norm isn’t quite cutting it for you, spice it up with a little simulcast! Head to Frankey's where, in addition to all the matches, there’ll be live racing at Gulfstream just steps away as well as simulcast thoroughbred wagering from all over the world. All of which you can bet on without getting up and possibly missing the only goal of the day.

related The Most Beautiful Places in Florida You Never Knew Existed

related The Best Restaurants in Miami Right Now

Etaru Hallandale Beach Big screens with a bigger ocean view, and a Final on the sand

That seven-hour time difference can make catching early games a real pain. Of course, if you’re watching the matches with a big beach sunrise in the background, it’s a little easier to handle. Etaru might not be the biggest party for the World Cup, but it’s definitely the prettiest setting for early matches, where soccer will be accompanied by sunrise. There will also be a free drink given out with any breakfast dish to get a least a little bit of the party going, and a final match screening right on the sand.

Royal Bavarian Schnitzel Haus Shorecrest Authentic German food, beer, and people on a big outdoor patio

Germany is a big favorite to win the Cup this year, and you’ll get no more intense a spot to watch that team than this outdoor patio on NE 79th Street. They’ve got all the oversized beers and pretzels you’d expect in such a spot, along with the hands down best German food in the city. Schnitzel is the obvious choice to soak up your brews, but don’t skip out on the potato pancakes or warm apple fritters. And if it gets too hot, the inside is painted sky blue... but with 100% more air conditioning.

Duffy's Sports Grill Multiple locations Two-for-one drinks from 8am until you feel like leaving

As if you needed more motivation to start drinking before 8am, now you can get Duffy’s MVP points for your pre-work shots, as South Florida’s heavyweight sports bar is opening early for all key matchups. You’ll be watching the games on a minimum of 80 giant flat screen TVs while you count all those loyalty rewards you’re racking up. But with the sound on and a full bar, you’ll barely remember you were supposed to be at work in the first place.

Frits & Franz Bierhaus Coral Gables Big noise and big beers in a Coral Gables beer hall

Even if you’re not there to watch Germany, no venue in South Florida feels more like watching the World Cup overseas. The crowds will be international everywhere, but the Gables’ quintessential beer hall feels like Oktoberfest even when the World Cup isn’t on. During the matches, the high ceilings and echoing acoustics make the cheers and lamentations extra loud. And when the party spills out onto the patio and street in front, the matches become a city-wide spectacle.