Miami's Best Dive Bars

Much like New Yorkers claim you can't find a good deli (WRONG!), and girls claim you can't find a good guy (probably a lot less wrong), those of us who enjoy our drinks machine-crafted and non-muddled complain that there's nowhere to find a good dive bar. Oh, sure, Wynwood's got plenty of "laid back" places where your feet stick to the floor and the bartenders ignore you. But they also charge $7 for a beer. And no, PBR doesn't count.

And since Miami has about as much regard for history as it does for punctuality, the past year saw two landmark dives -- Tobacco Road and Fox's -- get torn down for what will likely be more condos and a CVS. So where is there left to drink for folks who just want to sip on some bottled domestics and be left alone? Look long and hard around this city, and we've still got some gems.