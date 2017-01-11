The Best Beer Bars in Miami

America has been having a craft beer party for the better part of the last decade. And in true Miami style, we showed up horribly, horribly late. But, hey, better late than never, right? And since we’ve been turned on to the craft movement we’ve also launched some pretty impressive beer bars. From a converted convenience story in Ft. Lauderdale to a sausage factory on Coral Way, here are the 11 best beer bars in South Florida.





The Abbey Brewing Company South Beach Gone are the days when you had to cram yourself into tiny wooden booths to sample the Belgian-style beers at South Beach’s oldest and only brew pub. A few years back they expanded into the space next door and added a bunch of monastery tables. So you can sip your Brother Aaron’s Quadruple or Father Theodore’s Stout, and tell all the tourists how this used to be the only place to get good beer in the Beach. Continue Reading

Tap 42 Craft Beer Bar and Kitchen Ft. Lauderdale If you live in Broward you have, at some point, found yourself here on a Sunday surrounded by everyone you went to high school with. And then you began to wonder who on earth thought it was a good idea to give anyone unlimited mimosas. But even when it’s not Lauderdale’s biggest brunch party, this Andrews Ave. stalwart has the best selection of draft beers in the county (42 of them, if the name didn’t give it away) along with a first-rate menu of healthy food. And if you live in Dade? Get ready: they’re opening a Gables location later this year.

Save Venue With No Dish Venue Node ID 3604145 Venue Name The Mighty The Mighty Coral Way The most enjoyable part of this Coral Way international beer den isn’t the house-cured meats and homemade sausages served alongside a beer menu literally curated from the owner’s world travels. Nor is it the pool table that acts as a sort of social hub for the entire place. It’s listening to the new-to-Miami patrons who live within walking distance insisting they live in Coral Gables because some unscrupulous realtor didn’t bother telling them its actually Shenandoah. Yard House South Beach Yeah. We know. They’re owned by the same people who own Olive Garden. But this is a list of Best Beer Bars, not Best Beer Bars to Look Cool Because You’re Not Eating at a Chain Restaurant. And if having over 100 different beers on tap, plus hundreds more by the bottle doesn’t make you one of the best beer bars in town, then you seriously need to reconsider your criteria.

LoKal Coconut Grove Even though they spell it with a K, this Coconut Grove spot is still the most locally driven beer bar in Miami. They stock their shelves with an all-star lineup of local beers with the best from Wynwood Brewing, Funky Buddha, MIA, and more. Then stock the menu with burgers full of Florida grass-fed beef and topped with local tomatoes and avocado, putting it squarely on our list of best burgers in Miami.

Titanic Restaurant & Brewery Coral Gables One of the more underrated experiences in Miami is spending the evening taking in a game at UM’s Mark Light Field. And the perfect place to pregame that game is across the street at Titanic, where you can order up some of Miami’s best wings and wash them down with any of their house-brewed beers like the Triple Screw Light Ale and White Star IPA.