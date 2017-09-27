The Best Places to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in Miami

Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar South Beach Cost: $30-99

What you’ll get: You can play it two ways at the Clevelander. Either spring for the cheaper GA ticket to watch the fights, as well as a full night of post-game partying. Or drop a cool C-note to access the two-hour, C-Level rooftop open bar from 9-11pm before Mayweather and McGregor walk out.

Blackbird Ordinary Brickell Cost: Free for women, $20 for men

What you’ll get: A foot in the door, along with a giant HD projector, sets from DJ Sharpsound and DJ Mike Deuce, and an air-conditioned patio; it’s a relatively no-frills affair at one of the city’s best nightclubs.

River Yacht Club Brickell Cost: $30-3,000

What you’ll get: Pull up your yacht to this fancy waterfront joint and rent an exceedingly fancy cabana for three grand. (If you have a yacht, though, you can probably host your own lux event.) The non-boating folks can drop in solo and risk bar seating, getting a glass of Luc Belaire champagne with the price of admission. Reserve a table for between four and eight folks -- fortunately, the ticket prices for these come with a food and drink credit.

The Bar Coral Gables Cost: Free for women, $20 for men

What you’ll get: Another low-key sports bar, another bare-bones offering.

SHOTS Wynwood Cost: $20-500

What you’ll get: This nightclub will play host to a slew of options. Women get in free at this joint, too, but there’s a bonus for the gents who pony up for entrance: The early bird price ($20) or general admission standing-room fee ($30) come with a free drink. Shelling out for reserved seating goes further: a six-person booth for $400 nets a bottle of liquor, a $50 bar/food voucher, and a bottle of Champagne.

Bokamper's Sports Bar & Grill Fort Lauderdale Cost: $99

What you’ll get: Bokamper’s is a little pricey, sure. But the $99 nabs a reserved spot and an open bar from 9pm until Mayweather and McGregor retreat to the corners for the final time.

Sports Grill Kendall & other locations Cost: $25-75

What you’ll get: The aptly named establishment has a slew of different options, ranging from standing-room to getting boneless wings, beer, and a special-edition hat that when worn in the bar for the next year gets you a free beer with a $20 purchase. Not bad.

Ricky’s South Beach South Beach Cost: Free (no price listed)

What you’ll get: One of the rare first come, first served bars in the city. Given no advertised entry fee and an excellent happy hour, it’d be best to show up early to Ricky’s to save some dough while Mayweather and McGregor boost their bank accounts.

E11EVEN Downtown Cost: $20 for women, $30 for men

What you’ll get: The all-day club doesn’t gin up their offer with a complimentary drink, but it’ll be a classier environment to take in the fisticuffs on a 30-foot LED screen. Dropping in right after a beach day will only bring you shame at the door -- respect the dress code.