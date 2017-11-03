Where to Drink in Milwaukee Right Now

Bryant's Cocktail Lounge Bay View No list of bars in MKE is complete without Bryant's, the king of drinks. This spot mixes history, the corner tavern, and a swanky lounge atmosphere all into one glorious cocktail. You can get any cocktail you want here, including a bunch that were invented in this very building. Just tell the bartender what kind of drink you're in the mood for, and they'll whip up something you can enjoy while gazing at (but never touching) the velvet wallpaper.

Burnhearts Bay View A trendy bar in Bay View where everyone is welcome, not just hipsters? Whoa. If the outstanding and ever-changing beer list doesn't get you in the door, perhaps the unique cocktails or events like Mittenfest and obscure brewery tap takeovers will. Burnhearts keeps making its way onto national "best of" lists, but it's never going to lose its chill.

The Palm Tavern Bay View Palm is an upscale bar disguised as a total dive. The building is old, a hand-painted sign blocking an unused exterior door reads "Tasty," and there's little daylight that makes its way inside. But you won't find TVs, darts, or old beer signs, either. Instead, you'll be greeted with a deep, well-lit bar display that's the focal point of the room, local art on the walls, and a menu of rare beer and spirits that just doesn't end.

Holler House Muskego Way A bar that has its own Wikipedia page probably deserves a spot on this list. Holler House is home to the oldest sanctions bowling lanes in its basement, an homage to a time in MKE history when bowling was the pastime of choice. Beer comes in bottles or cans only, there's Polish stuff everywhere, and bras still hang from the ceiling, thanks to owner Marcy Skowronski and her friend who started the tradition decades ago.

Swingin' Door Exchange East Town Officially opened in 1933 to celebrate the end of Prohibition, Swingin Door probably started out life as a speakeasy; we just can't believe they simply happened to start serving alcohol less than a month after the repeal. Nowadays it's a cozy bar with a huge red stained glass window, cheap beer specials, dark wood fixtures, and some of the best bar food you can find in Milwaukee

The Outsider Third Ward Rooftop bars are rare here, probably because of the whole weather issue. The Kimpton Journeyman Hotel changed that by opening a swanky bar on the 9th floor of the new hotel. It's quickly become the hot new spot to be seen at, thanks to its million dollar view and matching cocktail menu. If you ever find yourself craving some artisan beef jerky along with a gin a cucumber cocktail, this is your spot.

Dock18 Cocktail Lab Bay View A collaboration between Bittercube and Twisted Path Distillery, Dock18 is technically Twisted Path's tasting room. That means it can only serve its own liquor, forcing them to get creative with their ingredients. All infusions, syrups, tinctures, and everything else you can imagine are made in the bar, and each week, the menu changes to incorporate the latest experiments. Make a reservation, since it's not a traditional bar, then enjoy the ride.

Boone & Crockett Bay View This is the ultimate hipster bar, complete with succulents, antique furniture, and deer heads on the walls. Do not let that stop you from coming here, though, because they are just about the nicest hipsters you'll ever meet, and they serve some rad cocktails, like their signature barrel-aged Old Fashioned. Head out to the back patio and grab a taco from the Gypsy Taco truck, now a permanent fixture.

Koz's Mini Bowl Lincoln Village Taxidermy, antique wood bar, and coolers, pool table, snarky signs... this may seem like just another dive bar until you glance in the other room at the bowling lanes. This is duckpin bowling, where everything is miniaturized, and it's been here for decades. Reserve a lane before you go or just watch a league while you sip a Schlitz. No matter what, you'll be treated like a regular.

Sugar Maple Bay View The focus here is craft beer, not decor, bar games, or neon signs. There are 60 taps, which can be a little intimidating, but the bartenders are knowledgable, and you can always get a flight if you're indecisive. There tends to be a lot of pretentiousness associated with Sugar Maple, but if you can look beyond that -- don't you dare order an MGD -- then a whole world of beer awaits.

Wolski's Tavern East Village The quintessential neighborhood tavern, Wolski's has been going strong for over a century. You won't find anything fancy here (though the patio addition is lovely in summer), just a beautiful wood back bar, free popcorn, steel-tip darts, and cheap drinks. Stay until closing time and snag yourself the ubiquitous "I closed Wolski's" bumper sticker, which you can then stick on anything but your car's bumper.

Foundation Bar Riverwest The original tiki bar in MKE (at least, of those that are still around), Foundation embodies the Riverwest spirit of kitsch and heavy drinking. It's dark and mysterious, with bamboo everywhere and lamps made out of spiny puffer fish. Drinks are classic tiki, from Mai Tais to zombies and flaming volcanos, all served in glassware that probably gets stolen constantly.

Tin Widow Walkers Point A less-hipster version of some of the bars in Bay View, Tin Widow is dark, cozy, and intimate, thanks to numerous candles and a lounge-like area at the back. Gin is the spirit of choice here, and they probably have more types than any other bar in Milwaukee. Get your favorite gin mixed in a Negroni... or for all you gin-haters out there, try their signature Old Fashioned.

Goodkind Bay View Just because it's primarily a restaurant, don't be afraid to sit at Goodkind's bar; the bar does take up half the available space, after all. And while the food is great, you'd be remiss if you came here and didn't order a cocktail from one of the best bar menus in the city. Our favorite? In the Rain on Royal St, a mix of cachaca, Chartreuse, Cynar, citrus bitters, and apricot and garam masala syrup.

McBob’s Pub and Grill Washington Heights There is no shortage of Irish pubs in Milwaukee, but McBob's stands out for its eclectic customer base, dive bar hominess, and down-to-earth attitude. The corned beef can't be beat, whether it's in a reuben or breakfast hash. You can pass the time waiting for your sandwich by sipping a Guinness and reading all the random Irish-related posters on the walls.

The Phoenix Cocktail Club East Town The swanky digs and playful cocktail menu may imply that Phoenix Cocktail Club is having some sort of existential crisis, but really it's just a hipster thing. Embrace the funky menu with categories like Kick Ass Potions, Moods, and Colors!, because the drinks here are downright delicious. Try an Obi Wan Negroni slushie with rhubarb amaro, or Rico's Last Tattoo, a spiced rum and cola concoction that comes with a custom coloring book and crayons -- because really, why not?

Good City Brewing East Side One of the 1,000 craft breweries that have opened in MKE over the last year, Good City is establishing itself as one of the best. It's right in the heart of the East Side, so while you might be tempted to include it in a bar crawl, parking can be a headache when it's busy. There are about eight beers on tap at any given time, with IPAs and hoppy beers being the clear favorite brews. Plus, Good City just announced it’s expanding into the vacant space next door and adding a rooftop patio -- get excited, people.

Pabst MKE Brewery Westown Pabst is so ingrained in our beer consciousness in MKE that you might not even realize it’s been gone since the '90s. But the prodigal son’s finally come back home, opening its first innovation brewery in part of the complex it used to occupy -- the taproom is located in an old church, so feel free to worship beer any way you see fit. Soaring ceilings, a giant Pabst neon sign hanging parallel to the ground, and beers that go beyond the usual PBR tallboys will keep you drinking here for a while.

Barnacle Bud's Bay View There's no other place in Milwaukee where you can feel like you're in the tropics, even if it's only 67 degrees out. The fact that you have to drive around in an industrial building parking lot just to find Barnacle Bud's makes it feel like you’re in on a secret, even though everyone knows about it by now. Order up a dumpster punch, or any other neon-colored cocktail in a Mason jar, and sip it at a picnic table or by the oyster bar while watching boats float on past.

Estabrook Park Beer Garden Whitefish Bay There's no better way to while away summer nights than with a huge liter mug of beer in your hand, and while there are beer gardens all over Milwaukee these days, the one in Estabrook Park was the first (and it’s still the best). Beers are from Hofbrau in Munich, and come in the aforementioned liter and half-liter glass mugs. If you get hungry while imbibing, grab a brat, massive pretzel, or landjaeger sausage to snack on while the polka band serenades you.