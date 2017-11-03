Where to Drink in Milwaukee Right Now

The question of where to drink in Milwaukee is just as important as where to eat, if not more so -- thanks to our abundance of drinking establishments. While the corner tavern closest to your place will always be your home, it's nice to explore your options and play the field sometimes -- and it's not cheating, we swear. Whether you want wine, rare beers, or quality cocktails, there's a bar waiting for you in MKE.
Bryant's Cocktail Lounge
Bay View
No list of bars in MKE is complete without Bryant's, the king of drinks. This spot mixes history, the corner tavern, and a swanky lounge atmosphere all into one glorious cocktail. You can get any cocktail you want here, including a bunch that were invented in this very building. Just tell the bartender what kind of drink you're in the mood for, and they'll whip up something you can enjoy while gazing at (but never touching) the velvet wallpaper.
Burnhearts
Bay View
A trendy bar in Bay View where everyone is welcome, not just hipsters? Whoa. If the outstanding and ever-changing beer list doesn't get you in the door, perhaps the unique cocktails or events like Mittenfest and obscure brewery tap takeovers will. Burnhearts keeps making its way onto national "best of" lists, but it's never going to lose its chill.
The Palm Tavern
Bay View
Palm is an upscale bar disguised as a total dive. The building is old, a hand-painted sign blocking an unused exterior door reads "Tasty," and there's little daylight that makes its way inside. But you won't find TVs, darts, or old beer signs, either. Instead, you'll be greeted with a deep, well-lit bar display that's the focal point of the room, local art on the walls, and a menu of rare beer and spirits that just doesn't end.
Holler House
Muskego Way
A bar that has its own Wikipedia page probably deserves a spot on this list. Holler House is home to the oldest sanctions bowling lanes in its basement, an homage to a time in MKE history when bowling was the pastime of choice. Beer comes in bottles or cans only, there's Polish stuff everywhere, and bras still hang from the ceiling, thanks to owner Marcy Skowronski and her friend who started the tradition decades ago.
Swingin' Door Exchange
East Town
Officially opened in 1933 to celebrate the end of Prohibition, Swingin Door probably started out life as a speakeasy; we just can't believe they simply happened to start serving alcohol less than a month after the repeal. Nowadays it's a cozy bar with a huge red stained glass window, cheap beer specials, dark wood fixtures, and some of the best bar food you can find in Milwaukee
The Outsider
Third Ward
Rooftop bars are rare here, probably because of the whole weather issue. The Kimpton Journeyman Hotel changed that by opening a swanky bar on the 9th floor of the new hotel. It's quickly become the hot new spot to be seen at, thanks to its million dollar view and matching cocktail menu. If you ever find yourself craving some artisan beef jerky along with a gin a cucumber cocktail, this is your spot.
Dock18 Cocktail Lab
Bay View
A collaboration between Bittercube and Twisted Path Distillery, Dock18 is technically Twisted Path's tasting room. That means it can only serve its own liquor, forcing them to get creative with their ingredients. All infusions, syrups, tinctures, and everything else you can imagine are made in the bar, and each week, the menu changes to incorporate the latest experiments. Make a reservation, since it's not a traditional bar, then enjoy the ride.
Boone & Crockett
Bay View
This is the ultimate hipster bar, complete with succulents, antique furniture, and deer heads on the walls. Do not let that stop you from coming here, though, because they are just about the nicest hipsters you'll ever meet, and they serve some rad cocktails, like their signature barrel-aged Old Fashioned. Head out to the back patio and grab a taco from the Gypsy Taco truck, now a permanent fixture.
Koz's Mini Bowl
Lincoln Village
Taxidermy, antique wood bar, and coolers, pool table, snarky signs... this may seem like just another dive bar until you glance in the other room at the bowling lanes. This is duckpin bowling, where everything is miniaturized, and it's been here for decades. Reserve a lane before you go or just watch a league while you sip a Schlitz. No matter what, you'll be treated like a regular.
Sugar Maple
Bay View
The focus here is craft beer, not decor, bar games, or neon signs. There are 60 taps, which can be a little intimidating, but the bartenders are knowledgable, and you can always get a flight if you're indecisive. There tends to be a lot of pretentiousness associated with Sugar Maple, but if you can look beyond that -- don't you dare order an MGD -- then a whole world of beer awaits.
Wolski's Tavern
East Village
The quintessential neighborhood tavern, Wolski's has been going strong for over a century. You won't find anything fancy here (though the patio addition is lovely in summer), just a beautiful wood back bar, free popcorn, steel-tip darts, and cheap drinks. Stay until closing time and snag yourself the ubiquitous "I closed Wolski's" bumper sticker, which you can then stick on anything but your car's bumper.
Foundation Bar
Riverwest
The original tiki bar in MKE (at least, of those that are still around), Foundation embodies the Riverwest spirit of kitsch and heavy drinking. It's dark and mysterious, with bamboo everywhere and lamps made out of spiny puffer fish. Drinks are classic tiki, from Mai Tais to zombies and flaming volcanos, all served in glassware that probably gets stolen constantly.
Tin Widow
Walkers Point
A less-hipster version of some of the bars in Bay View, Tin Widow is dark, cozy, and intimate, thanks to numerous candles and a lounge-like area at the back. Gin is the spirit of choice here, and they probably have more types than any other bar in Milwaukee. Get your favorite gin mixed in a Negroni... or for all you gin-haters out there, try their signature Old Fashioned.
Goodkind
Bay View
Just because it's primarily a restaurant, don't be afraid to sit at Goodkind's bar; the bar does take up half the available space, after all. And while the food is great, you'd be remiss if you came here and didn't order a cocktail from one of the best bar menus in the city. Our favorite? In the Rain on Royal St, a mix of cachaca, Chartreuse, Cynar, citrus bitters, and apricot and garam masala syrup.
McBob’s Pub and Grill
Washington Heights
There is no shortage of Irish pubs in Milwaukee, but McBob's stands out for its eclectic customer base, dive bar hominess, and down-to-earth attitude. The corned beef can't be beat, whether it's in a reuben or breakfast hash. You can pass the time waiting for your sandwich by sipping a Guinness and reading all the random Irish-related posters on the walls.
The Phoenix Cocktail Club
East Town
The swanky digs and playful cocktail menu may imply that Phoenix Cocktail Club is having some sort of existential crisis, but really it's just a hipster thing. Embrace the funky menu with categories like Kick Ass Potions, Moods, and Colors!, because the drinks here are downright delicious. Try an Obi Wan Negroni slushie with rhubarb amaro, or Rico's Last Tattoo, a spiced rum and cola concoction that comes with a custom coloring book and crayons -- because really, why not?
Good City Brewing
East Side
One of the 1,000 craft breweries that have opened in MKE over the last year, Good City is establishing itself as one of the best. It's right in the heart of the East Side, so while you might be tempted to include it in a bar crawl, parking can be a headache when it's busy. There are about eight beers on tap at any given time, with IPAs and hoppy beers being the clear favorite brews. Plus, Good City just announced it’s expanding into the vacant space next door and adding a rooftop patio -- get excited, people.
Pabst MKE Brewery
Westown
Pabst is so ingrained in our beer consciousness in MKE that you might not even realize it’s been gone since the '90s. But the prodigal son’s finally come back home, opening its first innovation brewery in part of the complex it used to occupy -- the taproom is located in an old church, so feel free to worship beer any way you see fit. Soaring ceilings, a giant Pabst neon sign hanging parallel to the ground, and beers that go beyond the usual PBR tallboys will keep you drinking here for a while.
Barnacle Bud's
Bay View
There's no other place in Milwaukee where you can feel like you're in the tropics, even if it's only 67 degrees out. The fact that you have to drive around in an industrial building parking lot just to find Barnacle Bud's makes it feel like you’re in on a secret, even though everyone knows about it by now. Order up a dumpster punch, or any other neon-colored cocktail in a Mason jar, and sip it at a picnic table or by the oyster bar while watching boats float on past.
Estabrook Park Beer Garden
Whitefish Bay
There's no better way to while away summer nights than with a huge liter mug of beer in your hand, and while there are beer gardens all over Milwaukee these days, the one in Estabrook Park was the first (and it’s still the best). Beers are from Hofbrau in Munich, and come in the aforementioned liter and half-liter glass mugs. If you get hungry while imbibing, grab a brat, massive pretzel, or landjaeger sausage to snack on while the polka band serenades you.
Vermuteria 600
Walker's Point
Located in the posh Hotel Madrid, Vermuteria has similar rustic chic decor to the hotel restaurant Bodegón, but in a much more approachable package. The bar program is inspired by a 1934 cocktail index, so prepare to have Prohibition-era favorites like slings and Manhattans; fruit and liqueur spiked sangria is always available too, along with wines from the downstairs cellar. There's an extensive selection of vermouth as well, including tap varieties and a house-made version that you can order in a giant ceramic T-rex for sharing.
A classic cocktail lounge, Bryant's serves expertly made Depression-Era cocktails -- like Old Fashioneds, Whiskey Rivers, and Cassis at bargain prices, particularly during its popular happy hour. If you're not versed in the cocktail trends of the 1930s, the bartenders here are remarkably unpretentious and friendly -- just tell them what you normally like and are in the mood for, and they'll take it from there. It all happens inside a dark and subtly posh corner bar -- old-school cool at a discount.
Here you’ll find a thoughtful, just-right-sized tap list deep on Wisconsin and Michigan’s finest, plus a deep selection of rare bottles (ask about Carl’s Secret Stash). But somehow even more importantly, Burnhearts is impossibly welcoming, devoid of pretension, and the kind of bar where you can feel like you’ve been a lifelong regular in one afternoon, which will likely end up bleeding into the evening, whether you’re playing game after game of shuffleboard in back or chatting up the friendly staff up front. Come February, their (outdoor!) charity-minded Mitten Fest brings in people from all over to enjoy some rare beer, live music, and the fact that Wisconsinites refuse to let winter spoil a good time.
This tiny Bay View bar happens to house the best Belgian beer offerings in a city most famous for decidedly not-Belgian beer. With 25 taps and a binder full of bottled brews, whiskeys, and other craft liqueurs, Palm Tavern inundates drinkers with options; but fear not, overwhelmed patrons, because Palm Tavern bartenders are always enthusiastic about making recommendations. The red crown molding above the bar is reminiscent of stage curtains, which sets the mood for an alcohol-driven main event of an evening.
Holler House is a tavern that houses the oldest certified bowling alley in the country, which has been charming Milwaukee locals since 1908. Decorated with memorabilia dating back to 1912, Holler House maintains its notorious tradition of hanging up the autographed bras of women who have visited. The tavern only sells bottled beer and small bites like hot ham and rolls, making patrons yearn for the days of Prohibition, when Holler House still served liquor stored under a baby’s crib, under the assumption that police would not find it there.
This downtown bar serves up classic American comfort food and cheap drinks in a cozy, old-timey saloon atmosphere. Favorite bites featured on the menu of sharing plates, soups, salads, sandwiches, melts, grilled plates, and entrees include the ahi tuna steak and spicy vermouth cooked carrots. Mosey on in for brunch, lunch, dinner, or the signature Friday Fish Fry, and find your way to a table or high-top, situated in front of warm, wood-paneled walls, underneath Tiffany lamps of varying shades.
You should never take a rare rooftop bar for granted in Milwaukee (thanks to, you know, the weather) and that includes The Outsider, a swanky cocktail bar and lounge on the ninth floor of the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel in Third Ward. It's a hotspot you'll want to be seen at -- though, you'll have to compete with the million-dollar view. While you're city-gazing, you can munch on snacks like artisan beef jerky and bacon-wrapped dates (or you can order a pizza from Tre Rivali to be delivered!) alongside a concoction from the inventive cocktail menu, such as the aptly named Above the City Sounds, mixed with Copper & Kings brandy, mandarine napoleon, lemon, and ginger.
Brought to you by Bittercube and located in the Twisted Path Distillery tasting room, experimental Dock18 is a small, rustic-chic cocktail lounge and bar in Bay View, where an ever-changing cocktail menu promises something inventive and enjoyable for every kind of drinker. All of the concoctions made in this intimate, dimly lit space are crafted with house-made syrups, liqueurs, and infusions, so rest assured that what you sip is always fresh and unique.
Sporting taxidermied wildlife and an attractive wooden bar dotted with antique light fixtures, Boone & Crockett has the look of a rustic saloon with a hint of steampunk (it is Bay View, after all). The expertly crafted cocktails are the stars here, with the true highlight being the oak-aged Old Fashioneds, which reside in a pair of small oak barrels (one for the brandy variety and one for the bourbon) suspended from the ceiling.
Bowling alleys are everywhere in Milwaukee, but Koz’s Mini Bowl is a standout because, well, it’s mini and it has a full bar. Featured are four miniature bowling lanes and bowling balls that actually fit in your hand. An old school jukebox amplifies the atmosphere, and if bowling is not your forte, you can also pick up a game of darts or billiards. Though Koz’s doesn’t serve food, food trucks often stop by just across the street.
Bay View’s Sugar Maple is a local favorite bar that offers over 60 craft brews on tap, featuring many hailing from small Wisconsin breweries past Milwaukee’s city limits. The long, spacious hall sticks to an amber palette in both the modern artwork that adorns the walls and the rich hues of the curved bar and high-top tables. Though there’s no in-house food, the surrounding neighborhood touts multiple restaurant options. Head outside to the back patio on a warm day.
Established over a century ago, Wolski’s Tavern is the quintessential Milwaukee dive bar. Apart from the 15 beers on tap, Wolski’s offers genuine boar bristle dartboards, an outdoor patio, and free popcorn, all in a pristinely clean environment. The humble bar is dimly lit by a smattering of Tiffany lamps, which cast enough of a glow to make the walls of memorabilia visible. If you stay until closing, you’ll be rewarded with a bumper sticker, which essentially makes the whole experience worth it.
In a city where winter can last five grueling months, it's no surprise that a tiki bar is popular. Adorned with bamboo, fish tanks, coconuts, sea horses, and puffer fish, Foundation whisks patrons away to an escapist-fueled fantasy of a bar where rum-splashed drinks, filled to the brim in festive glassware, will cure your midseason ails. This spot can get crowded, but if you snag one of the secluded booths in the back, you'll feel like a VIP.
Tin Widow in Walkers Point is a gin lover's dream, boasting more than 120 selections from around the world, served inside a dimly lit, wood-laden space where bourbon barrels are used as tables and a fireplace and antique knick-knacks provide a homey feel. The friendly bartenders in this cozy and slim neighborhood spot can whip up a Negroni, Gimlet, or classic G&T for you, but are happy to venture into whiskey territory, too, using one of the dozen options there to make a mean Old Fashioned.
Goodkind has all the warmth and friendliness of your neighborhood bar and grill -- but also lots of stuff that place doesn't have. This Bay View farm-to-table restaurant and bar specializes in rotisserie meats, local produce, and house-made cocktails. You'll find as many seasonal ingredients on your plate as you will in your glass, and the full kitchen menu is served until 1am to ensure that the space maintains as much of a bar status as it does of a restaurant one.
McBob’s Pub and Grill in Washington Heights emphasizes its mixed traditions of Irish, Scottish, and American food and culture. With some of the city’s best Reubens, McBob’s piles its famous corned beef high on light or marble rye bread. For the Reuben-averse, McBob’s offers one-pound beef or chicken tacos bundled tightly in 12-inch flour tortilla wraps, but only on days that start with T or S. The spot is comfortable and friendly, but not fancy, so bring your crew here for apps and brews.
Edison bulbs and exposed brick line this stylish, industrial taproom on Milwaukee’s hip East Side, where hopheads benefit from a solid lineup of top-notch craft beers -- from IPAs and pale ales to pilsners and porters -- and a full menu that blows your typical bar nuts out of the water, featuring cheese boards, burgers, pork shoulder, and an imperial stout brownie for dessert. The chic space also offers views of Good City's massive brew kettles in the back, so you can witness the beer science firsthand.
This beach bar is located in the heart of industrial buildings and boat storage warehouses in Bay View, but it brings a bit of Florida to Milwaukee. Fried fish sandwiches and colorful umbrella drinks keep the summer vibes alive alongside live music and oysters. This place is mostly patio, so enjoy the outdoor bar and picnic tables.
Estabrook Beer Garden, modeled after those in Munich, Germany, claims to be one of the first true public beer gardens in America since prohibition. The food menu consists of sausage and Bavarian pretzels, but you can bring your own picnic if you prefer. Beer can be ordered in traditional Munich style, by the liter or half liter, and once you're full you can cruise along the Milwaukee River in Estabrook Park.