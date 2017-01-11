Movers and Shakers: Meet the Milwaukee Bartenders of the Year

How important is it to come up with a great cocktail list at a restaurant?

Britt: I feel like it is a reflection of how much we care about all aspects of the restaurant. You don't want to have great food, great service, great wine, great beer, and a mundane cocktail list. Really, it starts with having a bar staff dedicated to making every cocktail incredible. Once the guests know that you take the time to make each drink the proper way, then they get interested in trying your more unique house cocktails.

Do you do a lot of experimentation behind the bar?

Britt: Always. You never know where inspiration will strike, so you need to taste different combinations to get the creative juices flowing. For example, we hosted a dinner where we used Becherovka, a spiced Czech liqueur, in a dish. We wanted to use it in a drink, but not as the main ingredient, so we tried tasting it with other things on the shelf, and before long, we had the ingredients we wanted in the drink. Soon we nailed the ratios, and the Czech Your Head (rye, Becherovka, Briottet peche, Primitivo Quiles vermouth rojo, and Bittercube Blackstrap bitters) made the menu.