The Best Milwaukee Beers to Drink This Spring

The fact that spring has technically sprung doesn't really affect Wisconsinites much -- it's not like we get to pack our hats and gloves away quite yet. Fortunately, we are gifted with at least one tangible sign of the changing seasons: spring beers. Some of our favorite breweries in the Milwaukee area are honoring the soon-to-be-warm weather with special brews, and we’ve rounded up the best of these for you to check out.

Pilsner

Milwaukee

Pilsners may not have the cool factor of super-trendy IPAs or stodgy barrel-aged stouts, but when they’re done right, they’re a fantastic spring and summer brew. Sprecher excels at traditional styles like this, and the Sprecher pilsner is a well-made golden beer with a clean, crisp flavor and a hint of hops bitterness. It pairs great with spicy food and mowing the lawn.

