Where to Drink in MSP Right Now

There are so many great places to grab a good pint or cocktail in the Twin Cities that it can be hard to actually sit down and just pick a place. If you want to do something specific like watch a game or catch up with friends, narrowing down a good bar can be even more difficult. Fortunately, we’ve picked our favorite places that are suitable for nearly any occasion. Whether you’re looking for a good craft brew or a top-notch libation, here are our top picks for joints to grab a solid drink in the TC right now.
Republic
Downtown
When it comes to bars that know their craft beers, this Seven Corners bar is at the top of its game. It’s easy to see why Republic has consistently been named one of the top beer bars in the United States, given that they have 104 tap lines dedicated to top shelf beer from around the world (which also happens to include a hefty variety of local suds).
The Happy Gnome
Downtown St. Paul
This good old St. Paul standby features 89 craft beers on tap, making this an absolute must visit for any beer aficionado. They also offer a ton of different tasting events and beer dinners that help to educate beer nerds and showcase the joys of craft brew. Slide into a booth and enjoy what’s on tap, or opt for a speciality cocktail like The Bees Blood Orange Knees (local Bare Honey infused Hendrick's gin, Meyer lemonade and blood orange juice).
The Muddy Pig
Downtown St. Paul
St. Paul’s other major beer temple, and one of the first in the Twin Cities to focus on craft beer, features more than 40 beers on tap, including a lot of local brews. In July 2016, the bar celebrated a fairly unique milestone -- serving over 2,000 different types of tap beer. That equates to a lot of rotating options for beer enthusiasts. People love this spot because of how Muddy Pig treats its beer, as well as always being able to try something new.
Buster's on 28th
Powderhorn
This little neighborhood gem focuses on beers that are both interesting and, often times, hard to get a hold of -- which means Buster’s frequently does special cask events and tappings. The bar also offers a build-your-own flight option, which varies in price depending on the styles you choose, but it’s a great way to discover a whole lot of new brews.
Tattersall Distilling's Cocktail Room
Northeast
Housed in the Thorp Building, originally built in 1902, Tattersall easily blends classic and contemporary. While this place is technically a distillery, its cocktail room is designed to perfectly show off everything that they’ve got working. Everything you’ll drink here is made in house or directly made to Tattersall’s own specifications. No matter your spirit of choice, this tasting room will have something for you and it’ll be made by some of the finest barkeeps this town has to offer.
Lawless Distilling Company
Seward
When the folks behind Bittercube announced that they were opening their own distillery and cocktail room, we were immediately excited. This new addition to the Twin Cities cocktail boom has come onto the scene hard -- using their own brand of Tippling House vodka and Greenway gin along with their custom line of high-class bitters, they’re easily pouring some of best and most interesting cocktails out there today. Lawless also has a kitchen and is serving up tasty bar fare on a revamped menu.
Marvel Bar
North Loop
The bar that redefined the Twin Cities cocktail scene in a big way is still concocting concoctions worthy of praise. Located through a nondescript doorway on the backside of The Bachelor Farmer, this little speakeasy has a rotating cocktail menu that always manages to keep itself interesting along with a few house staples, like the Oliveto (made with olive oil, egg white, lemon, Licor 43, and Gordon’s) that continue to draw regulars back time and time again.
Volstead's Emporium
Uptown
Quite possibly the truest “speakeasy” that the Twin Cities has to offer, these folks definitely know how to put together a cocktail (if you can find them, that is). Located in an alley behind several other local businesses and lacking a website, Volstead's has sometimes been accused of being a bit pretentious -- but the long weekend lines can only be attributed to the fact that they’re actually good at what they do. While the cocktails tend to rotate on a seasonal basis, the Brooklyn (a twist on a Manhattan) is definitely a drink we frequently find ourselves going back for.
Rival House Sporting Parlour
Downtown St. Paul
This beautiful St. Paul spot may be a hotel bar, but it’s got a surprising amount to offer rabid sports fans. Featuring 24 cicerone-approved craft taps and a menu that specializes in top-shelf bar food made with locally sourced ingredients in mind is a great place to start, but then add in the ability to also play Skee-Ball while watching all of the games on the big screens. Now you’ve got yourself a pretty solid game day setup.
Half Time Rec
Downtown St. Paul
When it comes to sports bars there are three things you need: beer, food, and televisions. This little St. Paul institution just so happens to have those three things in spades. There are more than 20 beers on tap, multiple big-screen TVs, and seriously delicious Irish-style bar food courtesy of the Paddy Shack. Just in case you need a little more, they’ve also got bocce ball in the basement, as well as pool and bean bags.
Mac's Industrial Sports Bar
Northeast
If you’re looking for a good spot to watch the Vikings, Gophers, Twins, Timberwolves, or the Wild with a bunch of other people, this Northeast dive is your spot. With 27 tap lines for a variety of decent beers, a full menu featuring all the right kinds of bar food, and lots of TVs, it’s the perfect spot to spend a few hours actively participating in the most difficult sport of all: spectating.
Tiffany Sports Lounge
Highland St. Paul
With 24 beers on tap, two large screen TVs, and 15 additional flat screens, this is definitely a place where you’re not going to miss any action at all ever. You can also get yourself an entire pound of wings, delicious Wisconsin cheese curds, or a giant order of nachos -- so when your team loses, which let’s face it, if you’re Minnesota that’s a pretty likely thing, you can just eat and drink away your sorrows. The only downside to Tiffany is they’re a Packer bar.
Up-Down
Lyn Lake
When it comes to super fun bars, this place might just take the proverbial cake. Showcasing a unique collection of over 50 different classic arcade games, pinball machines, and skee ball alleys along with several neo-classic N64 setups, life sized Jenga, and Connect Four this is definitely a spot for people who enjoy their games. Throw in the fact that they’ve got 64 craft beers on tap, serve pizza by the slice, and it’s always 21+ and we’re not sure if it’s possible to have any more fun.
Vegas Lounge
Saint Anthony Park
There are no two ways around it, this is a karaoke bar through and through. They’ve got the sound system and song selection to prove it, and keep the partying going on and on seven days a week. Vegas also has plenty of cheap beer, strong drinks, and a fairly big patio to help accommodate the hoards of ravenous singers that often frequent the place.
Elsie's Restaurant, Bar & Bowling
Northeast
While this may be the neighborhood’s most predominate bowling alley, they’ve also started doing Friday and Saturday night karaoke -- which now makes this bar a one-stop-shop for all your weekend leisure needs. Throwing a few balls, singing a few songs, playing a few video games, and drinking a few cheap beers sounds like a pretty great way to spend a weekend night to us.
Pat's Tap
Southwest
Pat’s Tap has an awful lot to offer. Yes, they have all kinds of beer (including several hundred different canned varieties) and they’ve got a fairly extensive wine list to match. In addition, they also make a pretty decent cocktail and serve up some delicious bar food. Did we mention the Skee-Ball? This place has Skee-Ball, and you don’t get much more fun than pairing a few beers with a few rounds of Skee-Ball.
Lucia's Wine Bar
Uptown
This Uptown institution recently came under new ownership and is still a solid spot to grab a fine glass (or bottle) of wine and some top-quality food. It’s perfectly laid-back and a great place to catch up with friends without becoming completely overwhelmed by the masses. Lucia’s also has a daily late-night happy hour (from 9pm until closing) if you’re looking for something a little easier on the wallet.
Bev's Wine Bar
North Loop
This place has been a Northloop institution since before it was known as the Northloop. For over 20 years, Bev’s has been serving up all kinds of wines by the glass and the bottle, along with a variety of little nibbles and pizza for some decent snackage. It’s also the sort of quaint little place where you can actually have a conversation, which is always nice depending on the company you keep.
Troubadour Wine Bar
Uptown
This indiscrete little Uptown wine bar recently celebrated their one year anniversary and we couldn’t be happier. It’s a quaint place that carries 40 wine varietals from around the world and while it may not be the most extensive wine line, it’s on point without being overwhelming. Troubadour also has a small selection of beers on tap for those of you that don’t dig on wine, but overall, it’s just a great little spot to just sit back and relax.
Joan's in the Park
Highland Park
This spot is not only a fantastic restaurant (with everything from scallops to braised beef cheeks), but it’s also a great wine bar. With a focus on (but certainly not limited to) American made wines, it really is the ideal spot to setup with a fantastic bottle and a few small plates with someone you actually enjoy.
