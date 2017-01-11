Every Happy Hour in the Mall of America, Ranked

We know what you're thinking: the Mall of America is anything but a quality dining destination. And sure, it's probably not one of the best places to eat in the Twin Cities, but let's not write it off altogether. When that magical hour of the day rolls around and both food and drinks suddenly come at a discount, everyone's favorite shopping destination surprisingly offers some decent options. That said, it's still a mall, so no matter how good the restaurants are, you should probably take this with a grain of salt -- which you definitely don't need more of after making your way through these happy hours.

19. Ruby Tuesday Happy hour: Monday-Friday, 4-6pm and 9pm-close

This is the bottom of the barrel when it comes to MOA happy hours. Ruby Tuesday offers $1 off tap beers and wines, select $5 mix drinks, and $2 off certain apps (which may or may not be best left to the frozen foods aisle from where they came). During the late night happy hour you're given a free mini-burger with any drink purchase, just enough for you to realize you should’ve probably taken your taste buds elsewhere. Continue Reading

18. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Happy hour: Monday-Friday, 3-5pm | Sunday-Thursday, 9pm-close

This restaurant is fueled by pure movie nostalgia and little, if anything, else. But what it lacks in quality, it makes up for with slightly more options than Ruby Tuesday. For HH you’ll find a variety of flash fried freezer objects including onion strings, hush pups, and popcorn shrimp for $3-$5, and $3-$4 drink specials. If we're being honest, you're probably better off just hanging out at home watching Forrest Gump to fulfill that need of a throwback.





17. Hard Rock Cafe Happy hour: All day, every day

Hard Rock offers some very cheap drinks during its happy hour: $3 domestic bottles; $4 craft taps, house wines, and well drinks; and $5 martinis. It's a fine time if you’re not looking for any food (which might be worth eating if it was on special), or are looking to have one too many Budweisers in the middle of the mall’s theme park.

16. Cantina #1 Happy hour: Monday, 3-6pm and 9-10pm | Tuesday-Friday, 3-6pm and 9pm-midnight

Mexican-themed happy hours are typically a great idea. But unless you're really into $9 guacamole for your happy hour (in the mall?!), you'll probably be a little disappointed by this one. Of course, domestic bottles go for just $3, and the house margarita is only $5, but it's still not enough to make up for that guac.





15. Buffalo Wild Wings Happy hour: Monday-Friday; 3:30-6:30pm and 10pm-midnight

Born and raised in MN, this wing chain offers basically anything BUT wings on its happy hour menu. Sure, it has a few $3 mixed drinks and a selection of apps -- mozzarella sticks, roasted garlic mushrooms (for some reason), and mini corn dogs -- but nope, no wings.

14. Cadillac Ranch Happy hour: Monday-Friday, 3-7pm | Monday-Sunday, 9pm-midnight

If you're into cowboy rock-themed bars, this might be your happy hour. The daytime one has select apps in the $3-$5 range along with the questionably named $3 Cadillac Ranch pints (which are, fortunately, pints of beer and NOT ranch dressing). The nightly happy hour offers a number of drink specials: half-off all beer and wine; half-off shots such as Fireball, Jägermeister, and Rumple Minze; and a $5 select martini list.





13. Tony Roma's Happy hour: Monday-Friday, 3-6pm

This rib chain offers $3-$6 drink specials and $6 apps for the HH. It’s fairly run of the mill and might be a little more intriguing if the place actually offered up some of the specialty ribs at a slight discount. But you can’t give away the house now can ya?

12. FireLake Grill House + Cocktail Bar Happy hour: Daily, 11am-5pm

This place doesn’t have a lot going on in the way of happy-hour action, but it does offer a beer and burger special and a lunch trio with a glass of house wine, both for $12. It isn't a bad deal (especially given the quality), just limited.





11. Sky Deck Sports Grille and Lanes Happy hour: Sunday-Thursday, 3-6pm and 9pm-midnight

This is another happy hour where we’re not looking at a whole lot, special-wise, but what it lacks in offerings it makes up in the fact that there are some fun things to do (think: bowling, pool, and a full arcade). The HH specials include $1 off all booze and $2 off all apps. It's not great, but it's not exactly terrible either.

10. Twin City Grill Happy hour: Monday-Friday, 3-6pm

The grill at the mall sporting its TC namesake goes in for $3-$5 drink specials along with an assortment of half-priced appetizers that of course includes its recommended spinach & artichoke dip and crispy calamari.





9. The Lounge at House of Comedy Happy hour: Tuesday, all day | Wednesday-Friday, 4-6pm | Saturday, 3:30-6pm | Sunday, 4-6pm

As one of the best places in the Twin Cities to see comedy, the mall's resident house of laughs also happens to put together a decent happy hour, featuring $4 rail drinks, tap beers, and wines along with $2 off select appetizers. Plus there's probably a great show going on, which is an absolute win.

8. Benihana Happy hour: Monday-Friday, 3-6pm

In this land of knives and fire, happy-hour deals are rolling with $3 sake specials and some cheap beer and well drinks. There's also a variety of sushi specials priced between $4-$6 and some decent teriyaki wings for just $5.

Courtesy of Marriot/Ceder + Stone Urban table

7. Cedar + Stone Urban Table Happy hour: Daily, 3-6pm

Located in the Marriott Hotel in the MOA, this happy hour features over 20 options of wine, all at $3 a glass, along with $5 drafts (several of which are local) and well cocktails. Appetizers will run you $7, and there’s a decent selection to choose from: warm pretzels, spicy cheese curds, a Jucy Lucy, and lobster macaroni.





6. Hooters Happy hour: Monday-Friday, 9pm-close

As uncomfortable as it may be going to this place (for some people), Hooters' happy hour is actually pretty easy on the wallet and not a bad bite. Drinks and food specials range in the $3-$5 area, and, unlike the other wing joint at the MOA, this one actually offers a $5 wing combo during its happy hour. (Get onboard, Bdubs!) Also, on Wednesdays, it's all-you-can-eat wings for just $10.99.

5. Cantina Laredo Happy hour: Monday-Friday, 4-7pm | Saturday, 11am-5pm

This is the Mexican happy hour you’re looking for (at the mall). This place offers $2 domestic beers, $3 imports, and a $5 house margarita. All bar plates are half-off and include a variety of delicious taco platters as well.





4. CRAVE Happy hour: Monday-Thursday, 2-6pm | Friday, 2-5pm

This is a happy hour that’s got a little something for everyone, with over 20 different food options in the $4-$7 range that features chips & pico, bacon & cheddar tater tots, wings, and few different sushi rolls. Plus, the drink specials run from $4-$6.

3. Tucci Benucch Happy hour: Daily, 2-6:30pm

Just when you thought you couldn’t get a decent glass of sangria at the mall, this place came along and offered a seasonal sangria HH special for only $3.99. It also makes happy hour nice and easy by giving a pretty good selection of items (both drinks and apps) for either $3.99 or $5.99. It's one of the rare standouts for mall HHs in that the food is actually good.





2. Zio Modern Italian Happy hour: Monday-Thursday, 3-6pm | Friday, 3-5pm

A fully Italian spin off from its sister restaurant, CRAVE, this place is rocking a pretty solid HH. Drink specials are between $4-$6 and the food runs from $3-$7. The specials include a lot of nice and unique options like eggplant chips, squash croquettes, herb stuffed mushroom caps, fried mozzarella, polenta fries, and a variety of flatbreads.

1. Masu Sushi & Robata Happy hour: Monday-Friday, 3-6pm

This offshoot of the original Northeast favorite is our top pick for happy hour at the mall because it's got the goods when it comes to both food and drink. Two dollar sake, $3 tap beers, $4 glasses of wine, and $5 shochu gummi sours (which are super fun little fruity drinks) all round out the cocktail specials, and there’s a full menu of food items to boot. Grab some sushi ($2-$11); four different types of steamed buns, all for $2.50 a piece; a pick three robata options (grilled skewers of various offerings); and discount ramen. You can also do the classic pork belly ramen and a PBR tallboy, all for $12.



Keane Amdahl is a veteran Twin Cities food writer that can often be found avoiding the Mall of America like the plague, but when he does get there, you can follow along with him on Twitter @FoodStoned.