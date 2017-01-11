The Best Happy Hour in (Almost) Every Twin Cities Neighborhood

As much fun as hanging out at the bar with some great food and strong drinks is, isn't it better when everything's cheaper? Answer: yes. So we did some hunting and located the best happy hour in every Twin Cities neighborhood. Whether you're looking to meet up with some coworkers post-shift, or just hoping to enjoy a few without breaking the bank, here are the spots worthy of a trip.

North Victory 44 Address and Info Featuring a 4-6pm happy hour Monday-Friday that highlights a lot of its classic dishes -- including the Devils on Horseback, bacon fries, and ham & pickle tots, along with $3 tallboys, $5 taps, and $5 hour wines -- Victory 44 is a great bang for your buck. Plus, on Mondays from 5pm to close, you can get the "perfect" burger for 44% off with purchase of a beverage. Continue Reading

Northeast Masu Sushi & Robata Address and Info It's never a bad thing when sushi and happy hour collide. The happy hour at this Northeast Japanese bar offers a lot of great discounted options, including sushi rolls, the signature grilled robata, and a variety of noodle options. As for drinking, get a house sake for $3, tap beers for $4, and the delicious shochu gummies for $5. Happy hour runs Monday-Friday from 3-6pm, and a special late-night menu is offered Monday-Saturday from 10pm-12am, and on Sundays from 9-11pm.

North Loop Haute Dish Address and Info Sometimes it's quality that seals the deal on a good happy hour, and this North Loop hot spot’s got it. Haute Dish offers all kinds of delicious nibbles to choose from (warm pretzel rolls, oysters, a smoked bologna sandwich), along with a great burger & beer special featuring one of the Twin Cities' best burgers alongside fries and a beer for just $10. This happy hour also comes with $2 off all wine, beer, and cocktails, and runs from 4-6pm Monday-Friday, and from 10pm-12am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Downtown East Eastside Address and Info This newer Downtown spot features an everyday happy hour from 2-6pm with offerings that include crispy buffalo rock shrimp, chicken tinga tacos, and a duck bratwurst that comes with a side of Hamm’s tallboy. Patrons also get $2 off all taps, $2 off all wines (by the glass), and a few $8 cocktails to choose from.

Downtown Marin Address and Info This place features a relatively straightforward happy-hour menu, including $3 off a variety of snacks, flatbreads, glass wines, specialty cocktails, and tap beers. Note: there's also a great outdoor patio, which makes happy hours that much better during those beautiful summer afternoons. These specials run Monday-Saturday from 3-6pm, and again on Fridays and Saturdays from 10pm-close.

Loring Park Third Bird Address and Info As part of the Kim Bartmann empire, this new Loring Park staple features both an afternoon and late-night happy hour menu consisting of various food & beverage specials. If you’re in the area and feeling a bit peckish, check it out Monday-Friday from 4-6pm or 10pm-12am.

Whittier Icehouse Address and Info This happy hour goes from 2-6pm Mondays-Fridays and then on Sundays from 9pm-close, and features anything from savory snacks and plates to desserts and cheeses. But no matter what you choose, every selection is excellent and ranges from $4-10. Naturally, everything washes down nicely with any signature cocktail.

Uptown Liquor Lyle’s Address and Info The thing about this Uptown bar is that almost every hour is some kind of happy hour. It has various specials that rotate on and off all day long, which include both drink and food specials. Two-for-ones and discounted drinks and appetizers aren't that uncommon.

Lyndale Nightingale Address and Info Located at the crossroads of Lyndale, Whittier, and Uptown, this spot offers a lot of great happy-hour and late-night specials. Every day from 4-6pm and 11pm-1am, you can find $3.50 rail drinks, $5 cocktails, $3.50 taps, and $2.75 on select tallboys from the happy-hour menu. As far as the edibles go, snag yourself some $2 oysters, $7 wings, and a $9 burger (which, for an additional $1, can come with a tallboy of Hamm’s). This place also offers happy hour on Saturdays and Sundays from 2:30-4pm.

Midtown The Rabbit Hole Address and Info Sixteen dollars will snag you a chef’s choice burger, a shot of whiskey, and a pint of beer at this happy hour, which runs Tuesday-Saturday from 3-5pm in the bar. The Rabbit Hole also has a lot of cheap snacks available along with $1 off all tap cocktails, tap beers, and wines, and $3 house wines and rail drinks.

Powderhorn Tiny Diner Address and Info This small eco-friendly diner offers a Monday-Friday $4 happy-hour extravaganza, with a variety of beers, wines, wine-based cocktails, and a delicious mix of rotating appetizers from 3-6pm Monday-Friday.

Longfellow Blue Door Pub Address and Info We love the Juicy Lucy (or Blucy, in this case), but in addition to a great burger, this place serves a pretty reasonable happy hour. Daily happy hours go from 2-5pm, and from 9pm to close, and feature tap beers in the $2.50-$3.50 range and glasses of wine for $5. There are also some food options (mainly late-night), which include wings, fried pickles, and "nacho totchos."

Southwest Red Cow Address and Info Every day from 3-6pm and from 10pm-close, the original Red Cow location delivers some pretty worthy happy-hour options: $2 off tap beers and wines by the glass, along with snacks like poutine, wings, and Scotch eggs.

West Bank Republic Address and Info One of the Twin Cities' best beer bars kicks off happy hour with $2 off all beers, $3 rail drinks, and $3 wines, along with a $6 cheeseburger, $6 tacos, or a fairly simple $5 chips & guac. Happy hour runs every day from 4-6pm, and then again from 10pm-midnight.

University Bar Luchador Address and Info The newest chef-driven take on refined Mexican food offers a happy hour featuring a variety of select food specials, $1 drinks, and $2 rail drinks every day from 4-7pm and from 10pm-midnight, but only on non-game days.

Saint Anthony Park Station 280 Address and Info It’s always happy hour at Station 280. This place constantly offers two-for-one pints, and each day of the week, it throws on a mix of food specials. Monday’s happy hour features half-price burgers; Tuesdays offer a pizza & a pitcher for just $10.99; and Wednesdays feature $1.50 tacos. So it's a win-win (-win!).

Como Como Dockside Address and Info It’s hard to imagine a better place to sit, hang out, and indulge in a solid happy hour. Como Dockside offers specials Monday-Friday from 3-5pm on beer, wine, and cocktails, with a few select snacks going for $5.

Midway Ngon Bistro Address and Info This modern Vietnamese restaurant is a great spot for a different kind of happy hour. Three-dollar summits, $5 house wines, and $2 off specialty cocktails help to get you started, but then there are a variety of small $5 plates available, including things like brisket sliders with caramelized onions and a pho-spiced mornay sauce, grilled chicken skewers, and a duck liver banh mi. Check it out Monday-Thursday from 3-6pm, or on Fridays and Saturdays from 9pm-close.

Merriam Park The Neighborhood Cafe Address and Info This little neighborhood café (pun only marginally intended) serves a surprisingly good happy hour every Tuesday-Saturday from 3-6pm, with $3 pints, $5 house wines, and cheap deals on select appetizers.

Macalester-Groveland Groveland Tap Address and Info As one arm of the locally revered Blue Plate Restaurant Company, this neighborhood grill has the advantage of being related to a local brewpub, which means $2.50 pints during happy hour, which is every day from 11am-5:30pm and from 10pm-close. If you’re looking for a little something else, other pints run in the $3-4 range, with happy-hour snacks going for $4.99-7.59.

Highland Park Tiffany Sports Lounge Address and Info Select two-for-ones, $3.50 craft beers, and $7 food specials including flatbreads, wings, and nachos bring happy hour to life at this Highland Park sports bar. It also has nightly food specials featuring a $.71 wing night, a $6 cheeseburger basket, and an $8 steak. Happy hours are Monday-Friday, 3-6pm, and Sunday-Wednesday, 10pm-12am.

North End PLAN B Lounge Address and Info This North End dive offers up daily happy hours from 6-9pm. You can get two-for-one beers, shots, and cocktails. It basically doesn’t get any happier than that.

Thomas-Dale Mai Village Address and Info Simple is the name of the game at this little Vietnamese restaurant. Happy hour involves two-for-ones on taps and rail drinks Monday-Friday from 4-7pm.

Summit-University Sweeney’s Saloon Address and Info If you’re looking for a solid happy hour with an even better patio, this place has $4 pints, $4 glasses of house wine, and $0.75 tacos. During the late-night HH, half-priced appetizers are featured. Happy hours are every day from 3-6pm and 9pm-close.

Summit Hill Billy’s on Grand Address and Info This spot offers up happy hours Monday-Thursday from 3-6pm and again from 9-11pm, and on Fridays from 3-7pm, with $1 off tap beers, $2 off house wines & rail drinks, and $5.00 select appetizers. It also offers day-specific specials all week long, which include discounts on burgers, tacos, pizzas, wings, whiskey, and more.

West 7th St Joe & Stan’s Address and Info This Monday-Friday happy hour goes from 4-6pm and features $2.50 on all domestic taps, rail, and call drinks, and there are daily food specials that all fall under the $8 mark.

Payne-Phalen Tongue in Cheek Address and Info You'll find a veritable slew of cocktail options at Tongue in Cheek every day from 4-7pm. Example: $4 Pacifico beers come flavored courtesy of the house, plus $4 house wines and sangria, and $2.50 cocktail teasers that also come available by the flight for $12.

Dayton’s Bluff Obb’s Sports Bar & Grill Address and Info This old-school dive bar offers a daily 2-6pm happy hour along with daily cheap food specials. On Mondays, you can get a three-piece broasted chicken for $8.25, or on Wednesdays, you can get a steak & ribs dinner for only $15.45.

Downtown Meritage Address and Info It should come as no surprise that one of Downtown St. Paul’s best restaurants also has one its best happy hours. Every Tuesday-Friday from 3:30-5:30pm, this place features select $4.50 taps, $5 house wines, and $5.50 cocktails, along with snack options all under $5.

Lowertown Ox Cart Ale House Address and Info If you’re looking for half off all metro-area pints, rail drinks, and appetizers, this is your place. Ox Cart runs happy hour Monday-Friday from 3-6pm along with a late-night happy hour every Sunday-Thursday from 11pm-close, which gets you $4 off tap beers, rail drinks, and select shots.

West Side Joseph's Grill Address and Info You definitely have options when it comes to what time to swing on by Joseph's Grill for a great happy hour. It offers daytime, nighttime, and special weekend options. Specials include $1 off tap beers and rail drinks, half-off appetizers, and $3 domestic bottles. Happy hours here are Monday-Friday from 3-6pm, Monday-Saturday from 8-10pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5pm.

East Side The Cherry Pit Address and Info The happy-hour times vary and fluctuate a bit (on average, you’re looking at about 3-6pm; check the site for specifics), but you can double your drink order for $1 at The Cherry Pit. This place also offers daily food specials like a $5.50 double cheeseburger basket, a FREE (!!) taco bar, and $1 burgers.

Battle Creek McKnight's Bar & Grill Address and Info Located inside a Holiday Inn, McKnight's offers daily happy hours from 4-6pm along with late-night specials on Fridays and Saturdays.

Keane Amdahl is a veteran Twin Cities food writer who believes that all hours should be happy hours. Follow him and his zany antics on Twitter @FoodStoned.