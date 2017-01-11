The Best Happy Hour in (Almost) Every Twin Cities Neighborhood

As much fun as hanging out at the bar with some great food and strong drinks is, isn't it better when everything's cheaper? Answer: yes. So we did some hunting and located the best happy hour in every Twin Cities neighborhood. Whether you're looking to meet up with some coworkers post-shift, or just hoping to enjoy a few without breaking the bank, here are the spots worthy of a trip.
North
Victory 44Address and Info
Featuring a 4-6pm happy hour Monday-Friday that highlights a lot of its classic dishes -- including the Devils on Horseback, bacon fries, and ham & pickle tots, along with $3 tallboys, $5 taps, and $5 hour wines -- Victory 44 is a great bang for your buck. Plus, on Mondays from 5pm to close, you can get the "perfect" burger for 44% off with purchase of a beverage.
Northeast
Masu Sushi & RobataAddress and Info
It's never a bad thing when sushi and happy hour collide. The happy hour at this Northeast Japanese bar offers a lot of great discounted options, including sushi rolls, the signature grilled robata, and a variety of noodle options. As for drinking, get a house sake for $3, tap beers for $4, and the delicious shochu gummies for $5. Happy hour runs Monday-Friday from 3-6pm, and a special late-night menu is offered Monday-Saturday from 10pm-12am, and on Sundays from 9-11pm.
North Loop
Haute DishAddress and Info
Sometimes it's quality that seals the deal on a good happy hour, and this North Loop hot spot’s got it. Haute Dish offers all kinds of delicious nibbles to choose from (warm pretzel rolls, oysters, a smoked bologna sandwich), along with a great burger & beer special featuring one of the Twin Cities' best burgers alongside fries and a beer for just $10. This happy hour also comes with $2 off all wine, beer, and cocktails, and runs from 4-6pm Monday-Friday, and from 10pm-12am on Fridays and Saturdays.
Downtown East
EastsideAddress and Info
This newer Downtown spot features an everyday happy hour from 2-6pm with offerings that include crispy buffalo rock shrimp, chicken tinga tacos, and a duck bratwurst that comes with a side of Hamm’s tallboy. Patrons also get $2 off all taps, $2 off all wines (by the glass), and a few $8 cocktails to choose from.
Downtown
MarinAddress and Info
This place features a relatively straightforward happy-hour menu, including $3 off a variety of snacks, flatbreads, glass wines, specialty cocktails, and tap beers. Note: there's also a great outdoor patio, which makes happy hours that much better during those beautiful summer afternoons. These specials run Monday-Saturday from 3-6pm, and again on Fridays and Saturdays from 10pm-close.
Loring Park
Third BirdAddress and Info
As part of the Kim Bartmann empire, this new Loring Park staple features both an afternoon and late-night happy hour menu consisting of various food & beverage specials. If you’re in the area and feeling a bit peckish, check it out Monday-Friday from 4-6pm or 10pm-12am.
Whittier
IcehouseAddress and Info
This happy hour goes from 2-6pm Mondays-Fridays and then on Sundays from 9pm-close, and features anything from savory snacks and plates to desserts and cheeses. But no matter what you choose, every selection is excellent and ranges from $4-10. Naturally, everything washes down nicely with any signature cocktail.
Uptown
Liquor Lyle’sAddress and Info
The thing about this Uptown bar is that almost every hour is some kind of happy hour. It has various specials that rotate on and off all day long, which include both drink and food specials. Two-for-ones and discounted drinks and appetizers aren't that uncommon.
Lyndale
NightingaleAddress and Info
Located at the crossroads of Lyndale, Whittier, and Uptown, this spot offers a lot of great happy-hour and late-night specials. Every day from 4-6pm and 11pm-1am, you can find $3.50 rail drinks, $5 cocktails, $3.50 taps, and $2.75 on select tallboys from the happy-hour menu. As far as the edibles go, snag yourself some $2 oysters, $7 wings, and a $9 burger (which, for an additional $1, can come with a tallboy of Hamm’s). This place also offers happy hour on Saturdays and Sundays from 2:30-4pm.
Midtown
The Rabbit HoleAddress and Info
Sixteen dollars will snag you a chef’s choice burger, a shot of whiskey, and a pint of beer at this happy hour, which runs Tuesday-Saturday from 3-5pm in the bar. The Rabbit Hole also has a lot of cheap snacks available along with $1 off all tap cocktails, tap beers, and wines, and $3 house wines and rail drinks.
Powderhorn
Tiny DinerAddress and Info
This small eco-friendly diner offers a Monday-Friday $4 happy-hour extravaganza, with a variety of beers, wines, wine-based cocktails, and a delicious mix of rotating appetizers from 3-6pm Monday-Friday.
Longfellow
Blue Door PubAddress and Info
We love the Juicy Lucy (or Blucy, in this case), but in addition to a great burger, this place serves a pretty reasonable happy hour. Daily happy hours go from 2-5pm, and from 9pm to close, and feature tap beers in the $2.50-$3.50 range and glasses of wine for $5. There are also some food options (mainly late-night), which include wings, fried pickles, and "nacho totchos."
Southwest
Red CowAddress and Info
Every day from 3-6pm and from 10pm-close, the original Red Cow location delivers some pretty worthy happy-hour options: $2 off tap beers and wines by the glass, along with snacks like poutine, wings, and Scotch eggs.
West Bank
RepublicAddress and Info
One of the Twin Cities' best beer bars kicks off happy hour with $2 off all beers, $3 rail drinks, and $3 wines, along with a $6 cheeseburger, $6 tacos, or a fairly simple $5 chips & guac. Happy hour runs every day from 4-6pm, and then again from 10pm-midnight.
University
Bar LuchadorAddress and Info
The newest chef-driven take on refined Mexican food offers a happy hour featuring a variety of select food specials, $1 drinks, and $2 rail drinks every day from 4-7pm and from 10pm-midnight, but only on non-game days.
Saint Anthony Park
Station 280Address and Info
It’s always happy hour at Station 280. This place constantly offers two-for-one pints, and each day of the week, it throws on a mix of food specials. Monday’s happy hour features half-price burgers; Tuesdays offer a pizza & a pitcher for just $10.99; and Wednesdays feature $1.50 tacos. So it's a win-win (-win!).
Como
Como DocksideAddress and Info
It’s hard to imagine a better place to sit, hang out, and indulge in a solid happy hour. Como Dockside offers specials Monday-Friday from 3-5pm on beer, wine, and cocktails, with a few select snacks going for $5.
Midway
Ngon BistroAddress and Info
This modern Vietnamese restaurant is a great spot for a different kind of happy hour. Three-dollar summits, $5 house wines, and $2 off specialty cocktails help to get you started, but then there are a variety of small $5 plates available, including things like brisket sliders with caramelized onions and a pho-spiced mornay sauce, grilled chicken skewers, and a duck liver banh mi. Check it out Monday-Thursday from 3-6pm, or on Fridays and Saturdays from 9pm-close.
Merriam Park
The Neighborhood CafeAddress and Info
This little neighborhood café (pun only marginally intended) serves a surprisingly good happy hour every Tuesday-Saturday from 3-6pm, with $3 pints, $5 house wines, and cheap deals on select appetizers.
Macalester-Groveland
Groveland TapAddress and Info
As one arm of the locally revered Blue Plate Restaurant Company, this neighborhood grill has the advantage of being related to a local brewpub, which means $2.50 pints during happy hour, which is every day from 11am-5:30pm and from 10pm-close. If you’re looking for a little something else, other pints run in the $3-4 range, with happy-hour snacks going for $4.99-7.59.
Highland Park
Tiffany Sports LoungeAddress and Info
Select two-for-ones, $3.50 craft beers, and $7 food specials including flatbreads, wings, and nachos bring happy hour to life at this Highland Park sports bar. It also has nightly food specials featuring a $.71 wing night, a $6 cheeseburger basket, and an $8 steak. Happy hours are Monday-Friday, 3-6pm, and Sunday-Wednesday, 10pm-12am.
North End
PLAN B LoungeAddress and Info
This North End dive offers up daily happy hours from 6-9pm. You can get two-for-one beers, shots, and cocktails. It basically doesn’t get any happier than that.
Thomas-Dale
Mai VillageAddress and Info
Simple is the name of the game at this little Vietnamese restaurant. Happy hour involves two-for-ones on taps and rail drinks Monday-Friday from 4-7pm.
Summit-University
Sweeney’s SaloonAddress and Info
If you’re looking for a solid happy hour with an even better patio, this place has $4 pints, $4 glasses of house wine, and $0.75 tacos. During the late-night HH, half-priced appetizers are featured. Happy hours are every day from 3-6pm and 9pm-close.
Summit Hill
Billy’s on GrandAddress and Info
This spot offers up happy hours Monday-Thursday from 3-6pm and again from 9-11pm, and on Fridays from 3-7pm, with $1 off tap beers, $2 off house wines & rail drinks, and $5.00 select appetizers. It also offers day-specific specials all week long, which include discounts on burgers, tacos, pizzas, wings, whiskey, and more.
West 7th St
Joe & Stan’sAddress and Info
This Monday-Friday happy hour goes from 4-6pm and features $2.50 on all domestic taps, rail, and call drinks, and there are daily food specials that all fall under the $8 mark.
Payne-Phalen
Tongue in CheekAddress and Info
You'll find a veritable slew of cocktail options at Tongue in Cheek every day from 4-7pm. Example: $4 Pacifico beers come flavored courtesy of the house, plus $4 house wines and sangria, and $2.50 cocktail teasers that also come available by the flight for $12.
Dayton’s Bluff
Obb’s Sports Bar & GrillAddress and Info
This old-school dive bar offers a daily 2-6pm happy hour along with daily cheap food specials. On Mondays, you can get a three-piece broasted chicken for $8.25, or on Wednesdays, you can get a steak & ribs dinner for only $15.45.
Downtown
MeritageAddress and Info
It should come as no surprise that one of Downtown St. Paul’s best restaurants also has one its best happy hours. Every Tuesday-Friday from 3:30-5:30pm, this place features select $4.50 taps, $5 house wines, and $5.50 cocktails, along with snack options all under $5.
Lowertown
Ox Cart Ale HouseAddress and Info
If you’re looking for half off all metro-area pints, rail drinks, and appetizers, this is your place. Ox Cart runs happy hour Monday-Friday from 3-6pm along with a late-night happy hour every Sunday-Thursday from 11pm-close, which gets you $4 off tap beers, rail drinks, and select shots.
West Side
Joseph's GrillAddress and Info
You definitely have options when it comes to what time to swing on by Joseph's Grill for a great happy hour. It offers daytime, nighttime, and special weekend options. Specials include $1 off tap beers and rail drinks, half-off appetizers, and $3 domestic bottles. Happy hours here are Monday-Friday from 3-6pm, Monday-Saturday from 8-10pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5pm.
East Side
The Cherry PitAddress and Info
The happy-hour times vary and fluctuate a bit (on average, you’re looking at about 3-6pm; check the site for specifics), but you can double your drink order for $1 at The Cherry Pit. This place also offers daily food specials like a $5.50 double cheeseburger basket, a FREE (!!) taco bar, and $1 burgers.
Battle Creek
McKnight's Bar & GrillAddress and Info
Located inside a Holiday Inn, McKnight's offers daily happy hours from 4-6pm along with late-night specials on Fridays and Saturdays.
