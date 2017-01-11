The Best Rooftop Bars in the Twin Cities

Because the time to enjoy outdoor patios in the Twin Cities tends to come and go all too quickly (thanks, weather), locals try to use them as much as possible when they're around. Therefore, when that snow finally melts and the sun comes out, we can’t imagine anything better than sitting out on a gorgeous outdoor rooftop patio with a delicious cocktail and full city views. Because summer's a-comin', here’s our rundown of places to hit in order to elevate your season to a whole new level. Literally.
Union
Downtown
Union boasts the only year-round, glass-enclosed, heated rooftop patio around town. The views of the city are absolutely stunning, so it's the perfect choice for taking in the incredible sight of Minneapolis. Also, given its close proximity to Target Field, it’s a good spot to grab a post-show cocktail and/or snack.
Uptown Tavern
Uptown
This is a great selection for getting some warm weather beers with a few friends on a gorgeous Minneapolis summer day. Located not too far away from Lake Calhoun, it's a solid hangout after the beach, with plenty of sitting and standing room, and even a few outdoor heaters to help stave off some of those chillier summer evenings.
CRAVE
Downtown
CRAVE is the parent restaurant of Union, which is less than one block away. The patio gives patrons a bird's-eye view of Downtown’s theater district, and it's also a solid go-to for a beer and a good place to unwind. Whether you’re just getting done with a long day at your desk and need a little liquid relaxation, or are making a trip for a show in the area, it’s definitely worth a visit.
Seven Sushi Ultralounge Skybar
Downtown
The patio at this Downtown bar & restaurant is pretty fabulous. Not only is the view charming as all hell, but this space also has two fully stocked bars, a fire pit, couches, and an uber-fancy VIP area that’s bottle service only... you know, for all you top-shelf locals out there.
The Liffey
West 7th St
This rooftop at St. Paul’s premier Irish pub is no exception to the solid MSP patio scene, as it offers a nice view of the city, decent bar snacks, and a lot of great whiskey options. There are a few TVs at the bar, but with such an incredible view of the state capital, hopefully you won’t need to affix your eyes to a monitor. After all, there’s nothing that makes a day outside more enjoyable than a good view and a nice glass of whiskey. Right? Right.
Louis Ristorante & Bar
West 7th St
Over on the other side of the river sits the newly remodeled rooftop patio (the largest one in St. Paul) just above Cossetta. The outdoor bar and wooden trellis give it a comfortable, backyard feel, making it an excellent spot for that after-work martini and a few small plates to share with friends or coworkers.
Amore Uptown
Uptown
Now under new management, this Uptown location is a good pick for a relaxing weekend afternoon. There’s a lot of seating up on the patio, with plenty of umbrella cover and a view of Lake St that runs all the way from Lake Calhoun up to Calhoun Square. Order up some wine, either the antipasti or pizza, and let the fun begin.
moto-i
Uptown
moto-i's rooftop bar is beautiful, to say the least. At night, it's dimly lit, mostly with hanging lights, which makes it feel like you’re at a neighbor's Tiki party... only with more sake. Just a warning: it’s another pick that can get insanely busy. But the experience is totally worth it (think: slurping down a big bowl of ramen and enjoying an ice-cold Sapporo).
Brit's Pub
Downtown
This is probably the most lavish of all rooftop patios in town. It’s not only grandiose in size, but it also has a massive (and totally gorgeous) bocce ball court that's available if you get there early enough to put your name on a list. Beyond that, Brit's has a wonderful selection of beer and whiskey, either of which happen to go particularly well with an order of Scotch eggs.
Libertine
Uptown
This place is good for more than just a big hunk of meat (although the idea of gnawing away at a massive bacon chop while taking in the view isn’t entirely unappealing). It also has a laundry list of delicious cocktails to choose from, making it a great place to sit and hang when the weather gets nice. In fact, it’s an admirable alternative to Stella’s, which happens to be the only thing obstructing your view of Downtown’s beautiful skyline from the rooftop.
Stella’s Fish Cafe
Uptown
Speaking of Stella's, this place has a tendency to get downright crazy, but with good reason: the drinks are strong and the view is spectacular. Not only can you see most of Uptown, you also get a clear shot of the Downtown skyline, which is truly beautiful. It's the kind of place where you’ll feel compelled to order a giant fruity drink (with a tiny umbrella -- and there's nothing wrong with that). So just let the summer breeze blow across your face as you watch the sun set across Uptown.
This bar and restaurant has a four-season retractable roof, craft cocktails like "Oh Si, Mas!!" (ancho-infused Reposado, mesquite-smoked plum lime sour), and a deliciously creative menu, with snacks like donuts holes with shallots and bacon, or chicken liver parfait with maple/ brioche/ acorn squash brulee.
With two levels from which to sip craft suds and enjoy the views, Uptown's also got killer bar bites like their sinfully spicy sliders with jalapeno and Jack cheese.
A rare fusion spot in the sea of American and Italian restaurants available at the Mall of America, this casual spot offers up classic American fare and sushi in equal, and separate parts. If your party's tastes diverge, you can take the entire crew here for a helping of crab crusted filet mignon on one side of the table, and sushi rolls on the other. Sporting a modern, clean look -- complete with a wine fridge in the middle of the space -- this eatery channels fusion fare's trendy vibe in all aspects.
With extensive outdoor seating, the sky bar rooftop patio, and top-of-the-line sushi and steak, Seven is definitely the place to be on a Summer day or a great place to catch the game.
This warmly light, old school Irish pub is sure to be your new wintertime home away from home. Grab a stool and gab with the regulars over hot toddies and Guinness. Believe it or not, this bar was built in Ireland before being assembled in the states, so drinking here is essentially like drinking in Ireland.
This resto and bar sits on the third floor of Cossetta Alimentari and serves authentic Italian fare that will transport your tastebuds to the Boot, leaving the rest of you firmly planted two blocks away from the Xcel Center.
Pizza, beer, rooftop patio -- sound good? This Italian eatery offers this and more stories above the street, including brunch and a cocktail menu.
A Japanese resto that is also a sake brewery (!), serving their in-house namazake on draft alongside eats like Tokyo frites and miso popcorn on a sweet patio.
For over 20yrs Brit's has been the Twin Cities' go-to for taking in the best "football" (L.O.L.) and rugby matches, and they've also got killer pub trivia, afternoon tea (!), and a rooftop that's hard to beat.
This Uptown restaurant is bringing the beef, pork, and lamb hard, plus serving up some exotic cuts of meat in the process: lesser known chops like feather steaks, point steak, and onglets are on the menu here. But don’t worry veg-heads, they’ve got plenty to offer you too, like an entire section of the menu that's dedicated to vegetarian dishes.
With drink specials galore, the patio that launched a thousand Uptown patios, and throngs of just-graduated coeds coming for both, there are dozens of reasons to go to Stella’s, not least of all their Oyster Orgy Happy Hour.