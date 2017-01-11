MSP's Bartender of the Year Shakes Up the Cocktail Scene

For some bar patrons, bartending is about serving up as many drinks as possible, as quickly as possible. The bartenders themselves are somewhat of an afterthought; nothing more than a conduit between a bottle of Jack or a Bud Light and the customer’s hands. Similarly, many bartenders are merely looking to splash together some liquor and soda, and grab a few bucks to help pay the bills.

But for others, bartending and cocktailing is as much an art form as it is a service. It’s this outlook that has made Chad Moreau a trailblazer in the Twin Cities' bartending and craft cocktail community. As a bartender, brand representative, and overall ambassador of cocktails, Moreau can be found behind the bar at Parlour -- the closest thing to a speakeasy you’ll find in the Twin Cities, with innovative drinks and palate-stimulating cuisine -- and also at Lyn 65, which specializes in crafting simple but creative bar fare.