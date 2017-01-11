Inside Minnesota's 'Queerest Brewery'

On St. Paul’s East Side, in a subterranean den formerly used as storage for a drug store, sits Sidhe Brewing, the Twin Cities’ homiest Irish pub. Sidhe features clunky and charming furniture. Their beers are unassuming and clean, and on a weekend night, you can listen to dominoes clack on tabletops between the strums of an acoustic guitar and drink them in series.

Above the bar hangs the Irish tricolour, obvious decor for the Gaelic-named microbrewery, but it’s less than a quarter of what makes Sidhe so comfortable. Pinned next to the Irish banner is the familiar LGBT rainbow flag; next to it are the pink/purple/blue arms of bisexual pride; next are the powdery pastels of the transgender pride banner. These are the pillars of the queerest, most radically inclusive brewery in all of Minnesota.