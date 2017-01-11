The Best Beer Bars in the Twin Cities

Nokomis/Longfellow

When Northbound was opening back in 2012, the owners offered potential investors an opportunity they couldn’t pass up: free beer for life in exchange for a $1,000 investment. Since then, this place has received nods from the likes of USA Today; Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives; and even... us. It now offers patrons four year-round beers brewed in-house, as well as four rotating seasonal brews. And unlike a lot of taprooms in town, it has a heavy whiskey selection (because even beer snobs need to switch it up every now and then).



Lyn Lake

This spot is a coffee shop by day, craft beer mecca by night. It's known for having a great selection of seasonal brews and sours, and offers more than 30 beers on tap, ranging from Hamm's and PBR, to Indeed and Steel Toe, and a sizable amount in bottles and cans. Honestly, there's never a lack of options at this place. Stop by during the warm weather months to check out the outdoor patio, which opens up to the street.