The Best Beers to Drink in the Twin Cities This Spring

It’s easy to say that the best time of the year to drink beer is as the weather gets warmer and we start to enjoy those pre-summer months on the outdoor patios of whatever bar we may be in. But let’s be real: beer is pretty great all year. Having said that, we will admit there is something wonderful about the spring seasonals that come out around this time -- especially when the local breweries do it just right. So we’ve gone ahead and put together our top picks for local MSP beers you need to get your hands (and lips) on before they disappear for yet another year.