Everything You Need to Know About This Year's Winter Beer Dabbler

The Winter Beer Dabbler has quickly become one of the biggest and most highly anticipated beer events in the Twin Cities, and this Saturday they'll be serving up a veritable onslaught of craft beer from around the country to nearly 8,500 thirsty Twin Citians. Fortunately for you, there are still some tickets available, but once you get there how can you be sure you're making the most of your time? We sat down with one of the original Beer Dabbler founders, Joe Alton, who gave us the scoop on all things Dabbler (including how to dress and what beers to sample).
Is it cold? How should I dress?
Alton explains that it’s all about, “Function over fashion. The very most important thing that you can do to prepare for this event is dress appropriately. It is possible to be comfortable outside in Minnesota in February, you just have to know what you're getting yourself into -- and put vanity on the back burner for the day." He suggests busting out your finest and most sturdy winter wear including, “wool socks, long underwear, waterproof boots, good gloves or mittens (with liners ideally), and any windproof clothing (jackets, snow pants, ridiculous snowsuits, etc.).”
Will there be food?
Yes and no. Alton recommends starting off your Dabbler experience with a hearty breakfast and lunch before beginning your day of beer guzzling. And while the Dabbler will have some food concessions available, it’s still a good idea to make sure that you’ve had a solid dose of carbohydrates in order to help soak up all of the alcohol that you’ll be responsibly slamming into your gullet. Now for the good stuff...
What should I drink?
See our picks below.
Cask Soured Alfred
Barley John's Brewing Co. (address and info)
New Richmond, WI
There are a lot of new breweries making their first ever appearance at the Beer Dabbler this year and this new comer is one Alton is anxious to try. “Barley John's finally has the production capacity with the opening of their New Richmond brewery to make enough beer to participate in events like The Beer Dabbler. I will definitely be swinging by their booth for a sample of the Alfred -- a cask-soured "non-barrel aged version of the Dark Knight,” he tells us.
Hot Hard cider
Social Cider Werks (address and info)
Minneapolis, MN
It’s not all about the suds at this year’s Beer Dabbler. The folks from Sociable Cider Werks will be on hand serving up samples of a tasty hot hard cider. As Alton tells us, “Warm up your hands -- or thaw out your glass -- with a pour of hot hard cider from Sociable Cider Werks.”
Murder of Cranberries
Lupine Brewing Company (address and info)
Delano, MN
Returning to serve another day, this brewery from the Western suburbs is going full on seasonal with their fruit infused stout. “One of the most talked about beers of last year's event, Lupine's cranberry oatmeal stout, helped them win the Lord Dabbler's Cup in 2015. Lupine will try to take back the cup from Dangerous Man (winner at the Summer Beer Dabbler) on February 6th,” recounts Alton.
Coffee Chocolate golden ale
Birch's on the Lake (address and info)
Long Lake, MN
“There are a ton of breweries that many of us haven't had a chance to try yet and Birch's on the Lake is one of them for me,” Alton says, “They're bringing a Coffee Chocolate golden ale that sounds really intriguing. According to my co-worker Kevin Stocks, the beer, though straw-colored, bright, and clear, presents coffee and chocolate aromas and flavors, creating "a total disconnect from what you see in the glass."
Gentleman George Hunter stout
Castle Danger Brewing (address and info)
Two Harbors, MN
This north coast brewer has plans for something a little special to show at this year’s Beer Dabbler. According to Alton, “Our friends from the north coast will be bringing the bourbon barrel-aged version of their luscious George Hunter stout. This black beauty spent more than eight months in Jack Daniel's & Jim Beam barrels,” and we can get behind that!
