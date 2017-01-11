Everything You Need to Know About This Year's Winter Beer Dabbler

The Winter Beer Dabbler has quickly become one of the biggest and most highly anticipated beer events in the Twin Cities, and this Saturday they'll be serving up a veritable onslaught of craft beer from around the country to nearly 8,500 thirsty Twin Citians. Fortunately for you, there are still some tickets available, but once you get there how can you be sure you're making the most of your time? We sat down with one of the original Beer Dabbler founders, Joe Alton, who gave us the scoop on all things Dabbler (including how to dress and what beers to sample).

Is it cold? How should I dress?

Alton explains that it’s all about, “Function over fashion. The very most important thing that you can do to prepare for this event is dress appropriately. It is possible to be comfortable outside in Minnesota in February, you just have to know what you're getting yourself into -- and put vanity on the back burner for the day." He suggests busting out your finest and most sturdy winter wear including, “wool socks, long underwear, waterproof boots, good gloves or mittens (with liners ideally), and any windproof clothing (jackets, snow pants, ridiculous snowsuits, etc.).”