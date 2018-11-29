The Best Beer Bars in Montreal Right Now

Recommended Video Drink Brookfield Place Is Hosting the 5 Borough Challenge: Best Brews of NYC Watch More

Vices & Versa Little Italy Where the poutine is just as good at your drinks

Beer with a side of Quebec’s favorite tipsy treat? Why not? Even if poutine isn’t your vice of choice, Little Italy’s Vices & Versa is likely to win over the pickiest drinker with local beers both on tap and bottle, and a wide spread of gastropub grub. Beer fans will appreciate the attentive, well-educated staff, non-beer fanatics will appreciate the wine selection (red, white, rose, and orange), and everyone will be happy with the expansive back-patio seating.

Pub BreWskey Ville-Marie Where beer and whiskey go to party together

With 14 rotating taps and flights at the waiting, Pub BreWskey is the ideal place for beer fans. But as the name implies, they’re also big on Whiskey. Check their calendar for monthly beer and whiskey pairing events. For those who prefer two great tastes served separately, they also have an infused beer special every Sunday and Monday night, and whiskey Wednesdays where the titular beverage is 10% off.

Benelux Milton Park Beers from all around the world paired with delicious hot dogs

One of the few places on our list that serves almost exclusively beer, which -- coincidentally enough -- is also the beverage of choice in the Benelux region. But when you see their list, a mix of offerings from Quebec and California (although these are often rotated) and the occasional left-field choice like an earl grey/vanilla beer, you’ll understand why they went all in on the theme. Hungry? There’s also plenty of snacks, so be sure to cozy up to gourmet panini or hefty hot dog.

L’Espace Public Maisonneuve Locally-made beers in a small and cozy space

A small bar, with a meticulously curated selection of beer. If you fancy something with a touch of berries, a pale ale, or blonde brew, then you’re in luck. Swing by for special events, which in the past have included tap takeovers, pop-ups, and Pride.

Brasserie Harricana Mile-Ex An airy and bright place with a load of delicious beers on tap

Yes, Brasserie Harricana also made our list of local microbreweries (All which you should investigate) But the Mile-Ex bar is also worth mentioning for its ambiance. From the bleachers in the yard, to trophy display, to their low-slung dark wood chairs (a décor tribute to the family’s first restaurant) Brasserie Harricana is a safe, comfortable place to the non-sportsball fan that will also play into the sensibilities of anyone who can navigate their way around the business end of a football. Talk about the recent game over beer and cheese pairings. Or talk about anything you damn well please.

Bar Alexandraplatz Little Italy A bit of Berlin in Montreal… where you can bring your pup

Open seasonally, Bar Alexandraplatz channels a bit of Germany’s capital city with outdoor seating, and a liberal dog policy. (Bring them along, they’ve got water bowls.) Visit during the summer for regularly rotating local bears on tap (Old Montreal Brewery is a regular), and non-alcoholic beer, a varied selection of sodas, and juice for the non-drinkers. They also host the occasional special event, like pairing with seasonal farmer’s markets and local DJs.