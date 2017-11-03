Where to Drink in Nashville Right Now

Narrowing down Nashville’s best bars is no simple task. Much like watching the show Nashville and deciding if you like Connie Britton or Hayden Panettiere more. Is there even a right answer? For the former, yes. Yes there is. We went out and painstakingly drank our way around Nashville in order to bring you the best bars no matter the occasion. From dive bars loaded with character to speakeasies pouring impeccable craft cocktails, here are all the best places to drink in Nashville right now.
The 404 Kitchen
Downtown
How can a bar with about a half dozen seats be one of the best in town? When it has the breadth and depth of the whiskey collection at 404 Kitchen and talented mixologists to lead you into historical or geographic journeys through the spirits, it has to make the list. And that’s not even mentioning the wine list which features rare bottles that you won’t find in even the biggest restaurant collections. Well, now that we mentioned it, you’ll have to go see it for yourself.
No. 308
East Nashville
East Nashvillians who are serious about their drinks often frequent this bar, where the cocktails are thoughtfully inspired and well executed, but where you’re just as likely to see a round of rail whiskey shots lined up along the bar. Five “Writer’s Block” shots are named after famous authors/drinkers and priced to move at $5 apiece. Later at night, the mood becomes more festive as DJs spin vinyl and patrons create their own impromptu dance parties.
Bar Sovereign
SoBro
Finding this quirky downtown bar is half the battle. Tucked away in a tiny strip mall next to an actual strip club, the entrance is marked only by a tiny brass sign. Once you’re in, though, you’ll be rewarded by a visual riot of fine art covering the tall walls and wacky wall hangings to draw your gaze in every direction. Attentive bartenders, on the other hand, will gladly draw your attention to the bar menu or make you something up on the fly using exotic ingredients and techniques. Either way you go, you’re bound to be delighted. Despite being only a couple blocks away from the neon lights of Broadway, Bar Sovereign is definitely more of a locals hang than a tourist trap.
Bastion
Wedgewood/Houston
Chef/proprietor Josh Habiger claims he designed this Wedgewood/Houston lounge as an extension of his own living room. If that’s true, he must have a real kickass condo, because the eclectic decor of Bastion includes raised platforms used like bleacher seats, funky mid-century furniture, and walls covered with art pieces hung from thin slats of wood running the length of the main room. Behind the bar, shelves are filled with high-end spirits used to create fantastic cocktails and plenty of vintage vinyl for the turntable to keep the party going. The only food item on the bar menu is an order of nachos, but they are transcendent examples of the form.
The Crying Wolf
East Nashville
Sometimes, all you want is a strong drink and a burger. And maybe some tater tots. The Crying Wolf is there for you during those turbulent times to brighten your day with hand-ground beef burgers and sliders and cocktails that pull no punches. The decor is nothing fancy unless you’re a fan of taxidermy, but the happy hour deals on burger/beer combos, shots, and double well drinks are welcome distractions from the lifeless animal heads staring down at you.
Embers Ski Lodge
12South
Embers has filled a need that Nashville probably didn’t know it had, an après-ski lodge experience smack in the middle of the 12South restaurant and bar district. Rough hewn aspen log accents, a crackling fireplace, and a wall covered with a mural of an alpine landscape create the ambiance, but it’s what on the other side of the bar that brings in the faux ski bunnies. The drink menu was designed by a renowned international cocktail expert (Gary Hayward) who has put together a list of innovative craft creations made with seasonal and artisan ingredients.
The Green Hour
Germantown
The Green Hour is Nashville’s first and only bar dedicated to the pursuit of absinthe, “The Green Fairy” spirit of lore that has been associated with hallucinations and madness. The modern incarnation of absinthe is tamer, but no less interesting as it’s the main component of signature cocktails or presented in a traditional ritual known as La Louche where the spirit is dripped with water over a spoon holding a sugar cube. During the day, the building containing The Green Hour is a chocolatier and café, so you’ll need to check for the green light in the window to know when the absinthe starts flowing.
Husk
SoBro
Although dining reservations can be tough to snag at Husk, pros know that eating at the downstairs bar is a distinct pleasure. In addition to enjoying soulful Southern food in the cozy room with access to a small patio overlooking the Cumberland River, bar patrons also benefit from direct contact with the mixology staff. These folks really know their booze, especially bourbons and whiskeys, including a locked cabinet filled with ancient collectible bottles that are virtually impossible to find anywhere else in town. You’ll pay a pretty penny to sample these rare spirits, but you’ll be sipping a piece of history.
Lockeland Table
East Nashville
A true neighborhood asset, the happy hour at Lockeland Table is known as “Community Hour” and part of the bar’s proceeds go to support a nearby elementary school’s PTO. In addition to delicious small plates suitable for sharing, Community Hour customers enjoy an excellent selection of wines, local craft beers, and craft cocktails featuring regional spirits. The appropriately dim lighting creates a comfortable and friendly ambiance, and the bustling noise level keeps the energy high. Although the bar is partially separated from the dining room by a set of shelves filled with pickled vegetables and preserves, drinking and eating are both prime focuses at Lockeland.
Oak Bar
Downtown
The hotel bar at the Hermitage has long reigned as one of Nashville’s classier places to go for a proper cocktail made using top shelf spirits. Known for its assortment of single-barrel bourbons selected especially for the bar -- and a very interesting wine list -- The Oak Bar is the spot to convince a date you’re much more refined than you actually are. Plus, if things go really well, you’re already at a hotel that rivals most in the city.
Old Glory
Edgehill
Pay attention to your cocktail glass at this dramatic drinking space. You’re liable to spill as your head rocks back to take in the 40+ foot tall cavernous ceilings of the converted dry cleaner boiler room. The late night party people jam the space in front of the intimate bar as well as nooks and crannies of the multi-level main room. The cocktails are cleverly designed but not overly cute. Instead they aim to kick you squarely in the teeth with bold flavors and great booze.
The Patterson House
Music Row
The first popular proponent of classic cocktails in Nashville, The Patterson House is where many Nashvillians learned that a velvet rope doesn’t necessarily mean a bar is trying to keep people out to create buzz for entry. Instead, this cozy speakeasy with a library vibe seeks to limit the number of patrons so that their talented staff can really pay attention to each individual customer and every finely crafted drink. It’s nice to enjoy a quiet coupe full of rye without some obnoxious bro digging his elbow in your back while trying to order eleven Jäger bombs.
Pinewood Social
SoBro
A talented team of mixologists takes advantage of a custom ice program to craft cocktails at the central bar in the middle of this grownup fun-time emporium. Standing ready to serve all day long, patrons can enjoy Crema coffee drinks with breakfast, a local craft beer with lunch, inventive cocktails or nonalcoholic “mocktails” for a festive happy hour, or large-format pitcher punches in your private lane at Pinewood’s retro throwback bowling alley.
Rolf & Daughters
Germantown
While the spotlight deservedly shines on the seasonal cuisine at Chef Philip Krajeck’s Mediterranean-inspired Germantown eatery, the bar program is worthy of its own adulation. With recipes as well thought out as those coming out of the kitchen, the cocktails at Rolf & Daughters feature exotic spirits and fresh botanical ingredients. As a result, the drinks are extremely well-suited to enjoy with a meal. For more traditional pairings, a novel wine list concentrates on organic and natural wines rarely seen on other menus around town.
Sinema
8th Ave
Sinema’s two bars each have their own distinct personality. Downstairs is glitz and glam with a full view of the sweeping lobby that once held crowds waiting for the screening of the latest Hollywood blockbuster in the former movie theater. An elegant staircase leads to the upstairs bar with a more intimate loungey feel. Soft-upholstered booths and headshots of music and cinema stars create the ambiance, and a quirky “concessions” menu of snacks accompanies delicious cocktails cheekily named after movie titles. And although it’s a bit swank, nobody takes themselves too seriously at Sinema.
Skull's Rainbow Room
Downtown
Don’t call it a comeback, since Skull’s has been around for decades as a Printers Alley stalwart (other than a period when the bar was closed for a few years while the neighborhood grew up around it). Now that urban core has reached critical mass. Visitors appreciate the old school atmosphere at this elegant cocktail emporium plus the chop house menu and nightly PG-13 burlesque shows. A list of specialty cocktails are named as homages to past characters and locales in downtown Nashville’s history.
Two Ten Jack
East Nashville
This East Nashville izakaya faithfully recreates a Japanese after-work eating and drinking spot, kind of like the Nipponese equivalent of an Irish Pub. Decorated with dark woods and organic materials, Two Ten Jack feels cozy, cool, and masculine at the same time. The bar offers one of the best selections of Japanese single malt whiskeys in town plus shochu, sake, wine, beer, and cocktails. The izakaya tradition is to pair different types of drinks with courses of small plates to build an entire dining and drinking experience, and Two Ten Jack will gladly take you on that journey.
Union Common
Music Row
Entering the door at the tip of the triangular building that houses Union Common’s bar is like going back in time. Sleek, art deco-inspired decor and leather stools that look like they were removed from a Porsche make you feel like you’re drinking in an elegant bar car of a train, accentuated by cars rushing by both sides of the flatiron building.
Acme Feed & Seed
Downtown
The four-story Acme Feed & Seed is almost like a trio of different bars, each with its own individual charm. The kitchen and main stage are downstairs, making the first floor the best spot for a beer and live music, while the second-floor lounge features two bars with classic cocktails and a more relaxed ambience. The rooftop offers one of the best views of Downtown, plus Tiki drink specials and beer options.
Butcher & Bee
East Nashville
Most of the attention on this cozy East Nashville spot is deservedly on the kitchen's Israeli and Mediterranean small plates, but don't sleep on that long bar. The drink menu features plenty of regional craft beers on tap plus a selection of crafty cocktails, including a cheeky "choose your own adventure" option.
L.A. Jackson
The Gulch
On busy nights, the line to get into this rooftop lounge at the hip new Thompson Hotel often extends through the lobby 11 floors below. It's worth the wait to reach the top because floor-to-ceiling windows offer an expansive view of Downtown and the bustling crowds skittering around The Gulch. The vibe is sort of a Miami Vice meets old Southern mansion parlor feeling, and there are plenty of fun decor accents to attract the eye. A fun menu of small bites complements a tight list of beers, cocktails, and wines so there's nothing left to do but sit back and enjoy the view.
Nicky's Coal Fired
The Nations
The focal point of this comfy eatery is the huge, colorful tiled coal-fired oven named Enrico that pumps out pizzas, pastas, and charred vegetables. But the chef's bar isn't the only hotspot at Nicky's -- the bartenders' bar is also quite enjoyable, and features one of Nashville's most extensive selection of aperitifs plus an international array of beers. The wine list includes some nice surprises not normally found at your average pizza joint, while the creative cocktail program includes terrific frozen drinks like the fernet & Coke.
Salt & Vine
Sylvan Park
A chameleon of a restaurant, Salt & Vine has many colors throughout the day, morphing from a morning coffee shop to an afternoon deli to a chill wine bar at night. No matter what time you visit, you can count on a well-curated wine list with the option to purchase your own vino from the bottle shop next door. In addition to cocktails and beers, Salt & Vine also offers large-format wine cocktails served in a punch bowl for sharing (or hoarding, if that's your thing).
Urban Cowboy: Public House
Lockeland Springs
Tucked away in the stable house behind the new Urban Cowboy Bed & Breakfast in Lockeland Springs, this attractive and cozy little joint seems as if your rich buddy built the most incredible home bar ever in his garden shed. Except it's doubtful that he would have such talented bartenders working behind the stick and access to the delicious small plates prepared in the tiny adjacent kitchen. As it says, "We always have campfires burning and chili ready to warm your bones after a long day."
