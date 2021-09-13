Dedicated to the ancient abbey-style of ale brewing, Black Abbey loves to serve up history by the pint in their convivial Fellowship Hall tasting room that has become a bit of a clubhouse for craft beer lovers. Their flagship beer, The Rose, is a Belgian Blonde Ale that always keeps the brewery’s massive tanks hard at work to keep up with demand. The Special is a typical abbey ale, a fruity and chocolatey Dubbel that packs a kick with its higher alcohol level. Drink a couple of those, and you’ll be in the perfect mood for one of the brewery’s fun music-themed events where employees spin records from their personal collections of everything from heavy metal to yacht rock. Don’t miss out on Black Abbey’s rotating seasonal specials or the barrel-aged versions of the brewery’s more esoteric brews.