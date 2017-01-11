The Best Happy Hour in 12 Nashville Neighborhoods

With the immense boom of new restaurants and bars in Nashville comes an expanded list of revelrous happy hours. But not all happy hours are created equal, and you surely don’t want to waste those precious few hours of booze-filled joy at the wrong place. Fear not! We’ve come to the rescue to help you find the best happy hours in 12 of Nashville’s greatest neighborhoods.
Sambuca
When: Daily, 4:30-6:30pm
One of the few things that Nashville does better than happy hour is good live music. At Sambuca, you get the best of both worlds. The rooftop patio overlooks Nashville and is the perfect spot to unwind after a long, exhausting day at work. Happy hour specials include $3, $4, and $5 food and drink specials, with great prices on appetizers and handmade pizzas.
Village Pub and Beer Garden
When: Monday-Friday, 4-6pm; Saturday-Sunday 11:30am-1pm
East Nashville has a vast abundance of truly good happy hour spots, and at the top of the list is Village Pub. Its daily happy hour features half-off draughts. If you’re headed that way, we recommend stopping in on a Monday to partake in Village Pub’s Mule Monday, when mule cocktails are half off all day long.
12South
Embers Ski LodgeAddress and Info
When: Monday-Sunday, 3-6pm
If you’re like so many others who worked hard through the winter and missed prime skiing season, you can at least enjoy a nice drink at Embers Ski Lodge and pretend that you spent a nice long day on the slopes (instead of at work). Embers' happy hour is daily, and includes big boy pours on all whiskeys, two-for-one drafts and bottles, and $6 wines by the glass.
Downtown
Flying SaucerAddress and Info
When: Daily, various times
If your criteria for happy hour includes a wide variety of beers to choose from, the Flying Saucer is your go-to spot Downtown. It has different specials each night, including a pint night, a local beers night, and an American pint night. For just $18, you can join the UFO club, which gets you a t-shirt and a card to swipe each time you visit which will track all of the different kinds of beers you have enjoyed. Tasting 200 different beers gets your name included in the ring of honor up on the wall.
Germantown
Germantown CafeAddress and Info
When: Monday-Friday, 3-7pm
For the days when work leaves you needing not only a strong drink but also a quick bite to eat, Germantown Cafe has some of our favorite happy hour snacks. Its daily happy hour includes $5 specials on cocktails and appetizers, as well as seasonal beer specials that vary throughout the year. We recommend a plate of the Big Easy Frites, house-made fries covered in crawfish étouffée & créme fraîche.
Green Hills
Crow's NestAddress and Info
When: Monday, 11am-10pm; Tuesday-Friday, 2-6pm
For the warmer months when happy hour is best experienced outdoors, Crow’s Nest is the perfect spot. Its patio is one of the biggest in the city, and it features a rather extensive list of happy hour specials, with $2 off wine by the glass, local and craft brews, as well as $2 off appetizers. House drinks are only $3 AND domestic and import beers are half off.
Melrose
SinemaAddress and Info
When: Monday-Thursday, 4:30-6:30pm
If you’re in the mood for a good, inexpensive craft cocktail, Sinema has the happy hour for you. It's well-rounded, with $6 craft cocktails, beer, and wine by the glass. It also offers a full menu of happy hour concessions for sharing (or not for sharing, if you prefer). And Sinema’s rock ‘n' roll-meets-Hollywood atmosphere provides a cool-yet-relaxing experience that’s perfect for unwinding after a long day.
SoBro
EtchAddress and Info
When: Monday-Friday, 4-6:30pm; Saturday, 4-5:30pm
Happy hour at Etch is known as “Etchy Hour,” and while it might not be the cheapest happy hour in the city, it’s still one of our favorites. Its happy hour menu includes specials on some signature cocktails, as well as bites such as lamb frites or octopus & shrimp bruschetta.
Midtown
Corner PubAddress and Info
When: Monday-Friday, 3-7pm; Sunday, all day!
Your happy hour list isn’t complete unless it includes at least one good bushwacker joint on it. Corner Pub is that joint. During happy hour, bushwackers are $5, drafts are $1 off, and wines and wells are half off, also.
Sylvan Park
Park CafeAddress and Info
When: Monday-Thursday, 4:30-6:30pm; Friday-Saturday, 4:30-6pm
For a happy hour so good that it “accidentally” turns into dinner, you can’t go wrong at Park Cafe. Not only does its happy hour include $5 bar bites -- including goat cheese pizza -- but it also coincides with the start of dinner service, where you can get $7 burgers on Tuesdays and $1 oysters on Mondays. Its drink menu includes $5 wines and $5 specialty cocktails.
West End
AmericanoAddress and Info
When: Sunday-Thursday, 3-6pm
After particularly rough days, nothing hits the spot quite like tapas and a fresh margarita. Americano does its happy hour with various specials throughout the week, including Tapas Tuesdays, where select tapas are half off and sangria and margaritas are two-for-one.
Hillsboro Village
AmariAddress and Info
When: Tuesday-Friday, 4-6PM
We recently named Amari one of the best new bars in America, and its happy hour also fits the bill. This speakeasy-style lounge and bar is located above its Italian sister restaurant, Savarino’s. Amari can be a bit difficult to locate if you don’t know where you’re going, since there are no clear signs directing you upstairs. But just ask for Amari and someone will direct you to the hidden staircase. Once there, you can enjoy happy hour specials like $5 glasses of wine, $5 well cocktails, and half off bottles of wine on Wednesdays.
Sign up here for our daily Nashville email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Music City has to offer.
Brita Britnell is a Nashville-based food blogger and photographer who spends her days waiting for happy hour to begin.
-
1. Sambuca601 12th Ave S, Nashville
-
2. Village Pub & Beer Garden1308 McGavock Pike, Nashville
-
3. Embers Ski Lodge2410 12th Ave S, Nashville
-
4. Flying Saucer111 10th Ave S, Nashville
-
5. Germantown Cafe1200 Fifth Ave N, Nashville
-
6. Crow's Nest2221 Bandywood Dr, Nashville
-
7. Sinema2600 Franklin Pike #102, Nashville
-
8. Etch303 Demonbreun St, Nashville
-
9. Corner Pub4109 Hillsboro Circle, Nashville
-
10. Park Cafe4403 Murphy Rd, Nashville
-
11. Americano - Freestyle Tapas Bar1720 West End Avenue, Suite 100, Nashville
-
12. Amari2121 Belcourt Ave, Nashville
If you are looking for a bar with a killer happy hour and a view to match, Sambuca is your place. The menu features a perfect amount of vegetarian and gluten-free options. They have a rooftop patio that is perfect for relaxing and grabbing a drink after work, and they like to regularly feature live music. Make sure to ask what their updated happy hour specials are.
Village Pub & Beer Garden is a comfortable, casual setting to enjoy one of 12 regional and local craft drafts and the Nashville-famous stuffed pretzel sandwich. The favorite has to be the Italian Sausage Stuffed Pretzel: a huge, fluffy pretzel sectioned and stuffed sausage, caramelized onions, melted mozzerella, and homemade tomato confit bruschetta. Guests can also drink and dine on the oh-so-Souther wraparound porch all year long with their four-legged friends.
Aspen meets Nashville at Embers Ski Lodge, where gastropub fare and cocktails reign supreme. Guests can dine in cabin-like environs against a backdrop of Mt. Everest, snacking on everything from burgers, salads, and seafood entrées. The beer and wine offerings are solid, but the massive whiskey list is the true highlight here -- and besides, what better way to start Sunday brunch than with two ounces of rare rye by way of an actual shot-ski?
There are plenty of things to love about Flying Saucer, but arguably the best thing this hip downtown spot offers is the nightly specials, ranging anywhere from rare taps to unbelievably cheap drafts to weekly trivia night. The menu features shareable finger foods like loaded tater tots and gigantic soft pretzels, bun-soaking burgers, and fresh Saucer Pies like prosciutto and arugula. If you are a beer lover, take advantage of the UFO program, where you can track all of the beers you have enjoyed at Flying Saucer.
Germantown Cafe is a local favorite that has helped make Nashville the culinary destination that it is. Located close to Downtown, it’s the perfect spot for dinner before any event in the area as well as a nice spot if you don’t want to actually fight the traffic Downtown. We’re especially fond of Germantown Cafe’s city-renowned happy hour menu which includes $5 drinks and appetizers. A spectacular view of the city skyline certainly doesn't hurt.
This Green Hills drinkery is a quality spot for an extensive collection of beers, as well as tasty eats and cocktails. They have one of the biggest drinking patios in the city, as well as some of the best happy hour specials. This is a great bar to visiting during the warmer months.
Situated in the former Melrose Theatre space, this trendy eatery serves New American fare and craft cocktails in a glitzy, Art Deco-inspired environs. Food offerings provide modern twists on classic dishes, with elegantly presented favorites ranging from truffle arancini to filet mignon. A stellar Sunday brunch menu attracts the masses, but it's a lively dinner spot as well thanks to the extensive whiskey list and corresponding specialty cocktails.
Etch is the go-to destination to kick off or cap off an evening of Downtown fun for those looking for a fine-dining experience near the various sporting and entertainment venues in the surrounding neighborhood. Chef Deb Paquette loves to have fun with her food and shares the joy by using bold spices and dramatic flavors to create exquisitely plated meals. If you're not in the mood for a full meal, their happy hour menu is worth checking out, complete with some small plates, draft beers, and featured wines.
Located in Green Hills, Corner Pub is a great place to catch the game on a plethora of flat-screens and tailgate with fellow alumni, fans, and regular bar patrons. AND the BBQ pit is rolled out in front and fired up early for dinner at 5pm. Be sure to stop by one of their happy hours for some great deals on wine and beer.
Out of all the happy hours in Nashville, Park Cafe has the best by far. If you stop by at the right time, you can get bar food, cocktails, and even some dinner entrees for under $10. Park Cafe is a favorite spot for locals to hang out in, and we highly recommend this spot to tourists in the area.
This spot has tapas, but don't let the idea of small plates convince you that you could leave hungry: the main plates are enough to serve a few. Be sure to stop by for one of their happy hours, where you can pair your small plate with some margaritas.
There's a secret entrance to this speakeasy style wine bar through neighboring Savarino’s Cucina. Lined with intimate seating and a half-priced happy hour deal, this place is a favorite for a date night out.