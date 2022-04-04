The Best Patios for Eating and Drinking Outside in Nashville

Perched high above the right field wall at First Tennessee Park, the home of the AAA baseball Nashville Sounds, The Band Box offers a premium way to watch a ballgame. (Or not watch a ballgame since it’s easy to forget that there are players on the field while you enjoy elevated ballpark fare and premium beers and frozen cocktails.) There are couches for lounging, foosball, cornhole, putt putt, and table tennis to keep guests entertained during games that drag on a little long and dedicated four-tops for fans that actually want to keep track of the action on the field. Notable chefs from all over town cook special dishes at pop-up events during every Thursday night home game, so those are the absolute best times to visit.