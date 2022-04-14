The Absolute Best Rooftop Bars in Nashville

While it may have “underground” in its name, it’s the rooftop at this Gavin- and Joey DeGraw-owned complex that really stands out. They claim their open-air terrace is the city’s tallest (take that, Dierks!) and that it is the only double-deck rooftop on Broadway. All boasting aside, it really is pretty impressive with an indoor penthouse section featuring a huge wall of video screen and an LED dance floor opening up onto those two decks.The lower upper level is divided into all sorts of spaces for lounging around in comfy sofas while the tippy top actually has a grass-covered green roof and declares itself to be dog-friendly if you have a friendly dog.