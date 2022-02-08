The Absolute Best Sports Bars in Nashville

While the Titans’ season ended with a thud instead of the expected bang, there are plenty of other Nashville sports teams to get excited about. Plus, college basketball is about to hit high gear, so you might be looking for a spot with multiple screens to keep up with all the tourney action. You’re in luck, because Music City boasts plenty of great sports bars, as well as traditional restaurants that are happy to show the big games that matter. From morning mimosas to celebratory shots after a big win, these are the best options for a full day of watching athletes exhaust themselves for your entertainment.