The Absolute Best Sports Bars in Nashville
If you're deciding where in Nashville to watch the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals faceoff in Super Bowl LVI, look no further than these bars.
While the Titans’ season ended with a thud instead of the expected bang, there are plenty of other Nashville sports teams to get excited about. Plus, college basketball is about to hit high gear, so you might be looking for a spot with multiple screens to keep up with all the tourney action. You’re in luck, because Music City boasts plenty of great sports bars, as well as traditional restaurants that are happy to show the big games that matter. From morning mimosas to celebratory shots after a big win, these are the best options for a full day of watching athletes exhaust themselves for your entertainment.
Bringle’s Smoking Oaisis
So many people have asked pitmaster Carey Bringle why he never cooked beef brisket at his original Peg Leg Porker restaurant that he opened a brand new concept that revolves around that sort of Texas-style barbecue. The food is great, but the real highlight is the dog-friendly and family appropriate outdoor space with huge turf lawns, picnic tables, yard games and all the big games shown on televisions so big that they’d be at home in a minor league baseball stadium.
Beyond the Edge
This Five Points neighborhood fixture has been a gathering spot for sports fans who enjoy cold beer and watching multiple games together on the wall of screens stretching the length of the bar. So, pretty much, all sports fans. Recently reopened after recovering from the tornado of 2020, the food menu is currently limited to wings, burgers and quesadillas, but really, what else do you need?
Nobles Kitchen & Beer Hall
Noble’s prides itself on a list of draft beers that’s as long as Lebron’s arm, but don’t miss out on their cocktails and frozen drinks. The food is definitely elevated above your normal sports bar fare with all sorts of meats coming off the smoker and a notable offering of burgers. Big screens ring the dining room, bar and popular outdoor screened porch, and the upstairs “Break Room” stays open until late so you don’t have to miss the west coast start times of your favorite teams.
Party Fowl
Part of the charm of Nashville hot chicken restaurants comes from the fact that they’re usually dives, but sometimes you want to enjoy fiery fowl in a comfortable environment with a side of sports. That’s where Party Fowl swoops in to offer some legit hot chicken along with modern restaurant locations with plenty of televisions, bars and frozen drinks to cool the burn of the poultry. DIfferent locations host watch parties for various college and pro teams, so you might want to check in advance to see if your team’s game is one.
Neighbors
As more young people move into the new housing springing up all over Germantown, the neighborhood has been looking for a good sports bar. Neighbors stepped into that gap quite nicely with their second location in town. Like at their original Sylvan Park restaurant, the new Neighbors smokes all their meats in-house, ranging from brisket to ribs to pulled pork, and serves them alongside bar snacks, sandwiches and lots of cold beer. Add in a focus on local sports teams, and that’s a sure recipe for success.
Jasper’s
Imagine if Deb Paquette, one of Nashville’s most beloved chefs for the amazing international cuisine at her restaurants Etch and etc., were to create a casual menu for a laid-back neighborhood gastropub. Well, you don’t have to imagine it, because that’s exactly what she’s done with Jasper’s, which bills itself as “the next evolution of the sports bar.” The menu turns traditional pub grub on its head, elevating chicken wings with mango chili sauce and potato wedges with house-made chorizo sausage, nacho cheese, salsa, green onions and poblano cream sauce. The large bar is ringed with televisions showing your favorite games, and the restaurant also offers a few video and table games to amuse yourself during halftime.
6th & Peabody
The front of this SoBro emporium is dedicated to an immense tasting room and gift shop featuring Ole Smoky Moonshine, but once you power through that space it opens up into a wondrous shrine of delights. There are multiple bars serving beers from Ole Smoky’s corporate cousins at Yee Haw Brewing plus food from White Duck Taco Shop and Daddy’s Dogs. Then there are the screens. The glorious, humongous screens playing the biggest games on the biggest displays around. Inside or out in the amiable beer garden/adult playground, it’s virtually impossible to turn your head and not see one of those screens. That’s exactly how we like our sports bars, visible from space.
Fleet Street Pub
Nashville’s most authentic British pub is the perfect spot to enjoy a proper pint or two of imported English ale while watching football (both kinds!) on the telly. The subterranean lair lends itself to losing track of time with no sunlight to gauge the hour of day, but as long as you’ve got an order of fish and chips or a shepherd’s pie in front of you, what’s your hurry? Fleet Street is the home pub for Arsenal fans, so maybe don’t wear your Tottenham Hotspur supporter scarf if you don’t want trouble.
Third And Home
This (literally) elevated sports bar features a large outdoor patio perched high above the third base line of the Nashville Sounds First Horizon Park so you can take in a ballgame without buying a ticket or paying stadium prices for your beer and food. You can even reserve a space for up to 20 people with your own dedicated server for a private event. Dozens of televisions spread around the spacious interior show all the big games, and their menu of sandwiches and flatbreads will keep you energized for a day of marathon sports viewing.
Scoreboard Bar & Grill
This venerable sports bar in the ‘burbs near Gaylord Opryland Resort doesn’t draw the tourists like urban core watering holes do, and that’s a good thing. The decidedly old school restaurant and bar has everything you’d want for your game viewing pleasure, cold beer and a huge menu of burgers, wings, pizza, sandwiches and barbecue. However, they’re best known for their version of Nashville hot chicken, a fiery fried dish that is remarkably legit for a sports bar. With heat levels like “Satan’s Tongue” and “Hiroshima,” order at your own risk!
Germantown Pub
Located on the edge of Germantown on the way to North Nashville, this neighborhood hang attracts fans of all of the city’s pro teams plus college fans of Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt. This sort of eclectic crowd can feel comfortable cheering for their favorite teams because Germantown Pub strives to be an inclusive destination with a genuinely hospitable vibe. Everyone can agree on the fact that their pork chop sandwich and Nashville Hot Burger are worth a visit, and don’t we need more things to bring us all together?
Sam’s Sports Grill
When Sam’s opened a location in the tony Belle Meade neighborhood, the crowds were so big that people parked their cars on the side of the highway and walked a block to get to the sports bar. You don’t understand. People in Belle Meade just don’t do that! Apparently that’s what access to multiple television screens showing all the big games, slow-cooked ribs and chicken, fantastic burgers and perhaps the best wings in town will do to the 1%. Don’t worry, they’ll serve the rest of us, too.
Corner Pub
This powerhouse chain of sports bars already had a rabid following at their locations in Brentwood, Franklin and Bellevue, but when they opened their latest outpost downtown on 5th Avenue, that really pushed them over the top. A 48-foot LED video looks like something out of Vegas or the command deck of the Enterprise, and the bar features a beer tap for every foot of screen. In addition to all those beers plus wine and cocktails, the food menu is a double threat. In addition to classic Southern comfort food like meatloaf and fried chicken, Corner Pub also serves some pretty respectable tacos and fajitas courtesy of their Mexican sister restaurant, Esquina Cantina.
Broadway Brewhouse
If Broadway Brewhouse had never accomplished anything other than being one of the innovators of the Bushwhacker, that boozy frozen chocolate concoction that has become the start of so many bad ideas, they would have a special place in Nashville’s heart. Not resting on their frigid laurels, they also serve up some really novel chicken wings including jalapeno molasses-glazed and fiery habanero sticky versions. Add in a wall of craft beer taps and games on the tube over the bars, and you’ll understand why Broadway Brewhouse is a Nashville institution.
The Mainstay
With more than 20 televisions and plenty of free parking, The Mainstay is one of East Nashville’s premiere sports bars. Almost in the shadow of the Titans’ home at Nissan Stadium, The Mainstay supports all of Nashville’s major teams. Their menu is a little fancier than typical sports bar fare, but the prices are right in line with what you’d pay for far inferior food. Convenience, conviviality and bargain prices combine to create what should really be a neighborhood mainstay for years.