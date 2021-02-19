Guidance Whiskey Owner is Helping to Lift Up Other Black Businesses in Nashville

During his first job out of college, Jason Ridgel noticed something. He had just graduated with an engineering degree from Tennessee State and he was working for KPMG, one of the big four accounting firms in Nashville.

“I knew the managing partner there made like $2 million a year,” Ridgel recalls. “I watched him speak to everybody when he came into the building. He was one of the nicest guys. He had no flash at all. Everyone else who made way less drove fancier cars and wore nicer suits, and I watched them be assholes. So it was at a young age that I realized the person with the most money doesn’t have to be mean.”

Fast-forward nearly two decades later, Ridgel hasn’t forgotten that formula for compassionate success and he’s channeled into his distillery, Guidance Whiskey, a small-batch whiskey brand distilled in Iowa and housed in Nashville. After just a few years in the liquor business, the 39-year-old Alabama native has already been instrumental in several other Black-owned brands entering the marketplace.