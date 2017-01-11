The Best Beers to Drink in Tennessee This Spring

The Wizard Sauce

Calfkiller Brewing Co.

Sparta

The Wizard Sauce is a true ode to spring (and summer). Calfkiller’s crisp and refreshing beer contains hints of lemon and a nice bit of spice from flaked rye and house yeast. This beer comes out in March of this year, and is available until Calfkiller decides to stop brewing it (which we’re hoping is never).



Hug in a Mug

Mayday Brewery

Murfreesboro

Hug in a Mug is Mayday’s white IPA. This means that it’s brewed with a majority of malted wheat that is single hopped with Australian Galaxy Hops, and has a taste reminiscent of passion fruit, peach, and citrus. The brew will be available on April 13th at the brewery in Murfreesboro. And don’t forget to pick up one of the “Jugs of Fun” while you’re there.

A photo posted by Fat Bottom Brewing (@fatbottombrews) on Mar 1, 2016 at 3:21pm PST