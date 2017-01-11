The 8 Best Coffee Shops in Nashville

SoBro

If we were forced to choose our all time favorite coffee shop in Nashville, Crema might win the bid. Crema is located in SoBro (with a small location in Pinewood Social, as well), but their coffee can be found throughout the city in locations including the Turnip Truck and Dozen Bakery. Crema has a delightfully laid back atmosphere that’s perfect for a meeting or just a casual coffee with friends. They also have a decent-sized patio so you can enjoy your coffee outdoors in the nicer months. We recommend their Cuban latte with a side of avocado toast.



Gulch

This little shop is located directly next to Jackalope Brewery. It’s can be easily overlooked but if you’ve never been there, you need to take a coffee break ASAP and get moving. They have a great selection of drip and pour over coffees, iced coffees, and a nice menu of pastries and breakfast paninis.