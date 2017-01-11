The 13 Best Vodkas Under $20

Luksusowa vodka

Price: $15

Being a potato vodka, Luksusowa puts gluten-phobes at ease -- even though any distilled spirit, by the very nature of the distillation process, theoretically contains no gluten. "Like other potato vodkas, it has a remarkably smooth and creamy mouthfeel, with a touch of sweetness," says Keith Villanueva, lead bartender at Sazerac in Seattle. Luksusowa also lacks the grainy spice of the other wheat- and rye-based neutral spirits, allowing it to easily change colors when mixed into a cocktail.



Jovelle French straight vodka

Price: $18

Jovelle's distilled in France using the exact same soft winter wheat and underground aquifer water as Grey Goose. "The difference is that Sazerac finishes the vodka here in the US, making a sophisticated vodka that you could drink straight with an ice cube," says Feisser Stone, bartender at Hinoki & the Bird in Los Angeles. "It's clean and lightly floral, but mostly odorless so it goes well with any vodka-based cocktail."