13 Things You Didn't Know About Bulleit Whiskey

1. Bulleit bourbon has so much rye, it's almost a rye whiskey

Though it's 68% corn, the bourbon contains 28% rye, which is more than half of what's mandated for it to be considered rye whiskey. This ratio has never been a standard for bourbon -- even back when the first batches were made.



2. Bulleit is a very real (and very badass) surname

Augustus Bulleit made the first batch in 1830, and it's been a long-standing family recipe ever since. Tom Bulleit, Augustus' great-grandson who grew up in the distillery, is responsible for the modern-day branding, though he's changed the recipe quite a bit. The mash bill used to be ⅔ rye and ⅓ corn -- today it’s about ⅔ corn and ⅓ rye.

