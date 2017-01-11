If You Like Modelo or Corona, You Definitely Don't Want Donald Trump to Be President

Modelo is known as the fastest-growing beer in America. Corona is known as that beer you drink in the summer while you set up a volleyball net in your backyard, but then change your mind and sit in a lawn chair all day.

But you might not see either of them on shelves or in lazily decorated Tiki bars in the States if Donald Trump wins November's election. So, if you've been sitting this one out because you are too busy sucking down Modelos to care, you might want to register -- or else your own personal beach may be gone forever, leaving you with nothing but harrowing, sober reality this coming summer.