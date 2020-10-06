Food & Drink These Beer Cocktails Were Made for a Spooky Night In

While this Halloween likely won’t involve showing off your costume at an overpriced warehouse party, there’s one thing you shouldn’t compromise on this season: the drinks. Thankfully, pulling off cocktail-bar worthy concoctions at home is more than doable, especially with beers as complex as Sierra Nevada’s Hazy Little Thing IPA and Wild Little Thing Slightly Sour Ale in the fridge. These three beer cocktail recipes from the mixologists at The Velveteen Rabbit in Las Vegas are sure to get you in the spooky season spirit -- especially with co-owner Christina Dylag’s tips on how to pull them off right.

Prep your cauldron Before conjuring up magical elixirs (ahem, beer cocktails) make sure your bar cart is ready. Beyond the five basic spirits (whiskey, rum, vodka, tequila, and gin), Dylag also recommends stocking up on more experimental liquors and liqueurs, depending on your preference. For her, that’s mezcal, jalapeño-infused aguardiente, and yellow Chartreuse. Rocks glassware along with citrus and sugar are universal building blocks for virtually any cocktail, too. Dylag also recommends mixing your own simple syrup by combining equal parts water and granulated sugar in a shaker and shaking vigorously until the sugar is fully dissolved. A well-equipped home bar requires a few basic tools as well: a jigger to measure liquids, a bar spoon to layer them together, and a muddler to release fruit and garnish flavor. Lastly, a Cobbler shaker, which can double as a strainer, is also a must.

Balance your ingredients To make the perfect beer cocktail, you’ll need to do more than just mix together any old beer and liquor. If you’re feeling daring with your ingredients, balance out your glass with an easy-drinking beer like a pale ale or lager to avoid overcomplicating things, Dylag says. If you prefer to have a hoppy craft beer take the lead, keep the other ingredients basic: lemon juice, gin, vodka, or simple syrup will go far. For cocktails with a rye or bourbon base, pair it with darker beers and stouts.

Photo: Getty/Daniela Duncan, Illustration: Allie Pakrosnis/Thrillist

Pumpkin has a place in your cocktail With pumpkin-flavored coffee, pumpkin-scented candles, and even pumpkin-themed skincare products abounding this time of year, it’s perhaps inevitable that the gourd would make its way into your cocktail. But you won’t get sick of Dylag’s Double, Double, Pumpkin Trouble, an example of a classic beer cocktail with a themed twist. Don’t be intimidated by the smoked pumpkin puree in this recipe, which adds a bit of complexity to the sweetness, either -- Dylag breaks down how to do it like the pros.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Hazy Little Thing IPA

1 ½ ounces bourbon

Bar spoon of walnut liqueur

½ ounce lemon juice

Chili powder, to taste

½ ounce simple syrup

2 dashes orange bitters

2 heaping bar spoons of canned pumpkin puree

2 small wood chips (mesquite or apple)

Orange for garnish Directions:

1. First, smoke the puree: Start by setting up a station on a metal or fire-resistant surface, like a sheet pan. Coat the bottom of a rocks glass with the pumpkin puree. Torch the wood chips with a culinary torch, or the burner of your stove, until they begin smoking. If any flames pop up, blow them out (you want it smoking, not flaming!) and place it on the fire-resistant surface. Then, place the glass upside down over the wood for 15 seconds to envelop the smoke.

2. Combine the smoked pumpkin puree, a few ice cubes, and other ingredients (excluding Hazy Little Thing) into a cocktail shaker. Shake, then strain over fresh ice in a 12-ounce glass.

3. Top with the Hazy Little Thing IPA and garnish with an orange, if desired.

There’s nothing superstitious about adding some sours For those who aren’t exactly fans of traditional beers, but appreciate a tart-tasting cocktail, Nightmare on Ale Street, created by Velveteen Rabbit bartender Michelle Watts, is the beer cocktail of your dreams. Sours can have a slightly sweet, fruity element that adds extra oomph to a cocktail without overpowering the other ingredients. That makes it a great jumping off point for experimenting with beer cocktails, Dylag says. Ingredients:

3 ounces Wild Little Thing Slightly Sour Ale

1 ½ ounces mezcal

½ ounce cayenne runny honey*

¾ ounce orange juice

¼ ounce fresh lime juice

½ ounce egg white

Lime wedge

Chili powder

Mild hot sauce

*To make cayenne runny honey, combine ¼ ounce honey and ¼ ounce water in a shaker with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper for taste. Shake vigorously until fully absorbed.



Directions:

1. Coat the rim of a rocks glass with the lime wedge and evenly dip the rim into a mixture of the hot sauce and chili powder and set aside.

2. In a shaker, combine mezcal, cayenne runny honey, orange juice, lime juice, and egg white and dry shake (without ice).

3. Once fully combined, add ice and shake again. Strain into the spice-rimmed rocks glass filled with fresh ice.

4. Top the drink with the Wild Little Thing Slightly Sour Ale.

Don’t be afraid to indulge your sweet tooth If you’re nostalgic for simpler times, like going within 6 feet of strangers to demand candy, Dylag’s Spooky Cookie Butter Cocktail can temporarily settle those cravings. Sweeter cocktails have a reputation for overwhelming quality liquor with superficial flavor, but this beer cocktail offers a balance of creative ingredients and added sweetness, perfect for trick-or-treating vibes at home. Ingredients:

1 ounce Hazy Little Thing IPA

¼ apple (diced)

1 ½ ounces almond milk

½ ounce simple syrup

Spoonful of cookie butter Directions:

1. Muddle the diced apple in a shaker then add the almond milk and simple syrup and shake.

2. Add the cookie butter to the shaker and break it up with a bar spoon or teaspoon before adding ice and shaking again.

3. Fine strain into a coupe glass with no ice and top with Hazy Little Thing IPA.