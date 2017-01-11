Stupidly Simple 3-Ingredient Rum Cocktails

Based on the explosion of Tiki-themed drinks and new releases of rums that are every bit as complex as whiskey, it seems like everyone suddenly remembered that rum is delicious, which is great, because rum is, and always has been, delicious. It works well in lowbrow drinks like a rum & Coke, which can be enjoyed at the seediest of dives, and is also at home in $16 Tiki revivals or as a top-shelf neat pour in fancy bars where 'tenders sport suspenders and don impressively waxed mustaches.

Oh, and you can make a fantastic, complex cocktail out of it with just a few simple ingredients. Next time you’re bartending at home for anyone -- from your in-laws to your co-workers to, well, just you -- break out these three-ingredient rum cocktails to shine everyone on with minimal effort.