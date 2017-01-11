Stupidly Simple 3-Ingredient Rum Cocktails

Based on the explosion of Tiki-themed drinks and new releases of rums that are every bit as complex as whiskey, it seems like everyone suddenly remembered that rum is delicious, which is great, because rum is, and always has been, delicious. It works well in lowbrow drinks like a rum & Coke, which can be enjoyed at the seediest of dives, and is also at home in $16 Tiki revivals or as a top-shelf neat pour in fancy bars where 'tenders sport suspenders and don impressively waxed mustaches.
Oh, and you can make a fantastic, complex cocktail out of it with just a few simple ingredients. Next time you’re bartending at home for anyone -- from your in-laws to your co-workers to, well, just you -- break out these three-ingredient rum cocktails to shine everyone on with minimal effort.
Daiquiri
Like any sour, when done correctly, a daiquiri is sublime. Not the fructose-filled, blended variety you see at resorts, either. The kind Hemingway enjoyed. The boozy, simple kind. It's incredibly hard to mess up, which makes it a simple go-to cocktail to impress your guests at home, and a good benchmark to size up new bars. If you order a daiquiri and it's anything but amazingly refreshing, switch to beer or a new bar.
- 2 ounces rum
- ½ ounce simple syrup
- 1 ounce fresh lime juice
Shake all ingredients over ice and strain into a coup glass, serve straight up.
Pina colada
Hands down the fastest way to achieve tropical vacation mode, the creamy blend of pineapple, coconut, and rum makes everything better. Insanely easy to make, this should be a year-round staple. It's perfect for celebrating the warm weather of spring and summer, and for pretending it's warm during the chill of fall and winter.
- 1 cup frozen pineapple
- 2 ounces Coco Lopez cream of coconut
- 2 ounces rum
Combine all ingredients in a blender on high until frosty and creamy. That's it.
Dark 'n Stormy
Ginger beer and lime make just about anything taste good, and seem especially well suited to sweet-and-spicy dark rum. This adult soda beverage pairs well with BBQs, sunny afternoons, and Instagram.
- 4 ounces ginger beer
- 2 ounces dark rum
- Lime wedge
Combine ginger beer and rum in a tall glass over ice, garnish with a lime wedge.
Cuba Libre
This attempt to make a rum & Coke fancy by adding a lime and Latin-y name is a little silly, but very delicious. That's not to say you should order it by name at a bar if it's not on the menu, because chances are you'll sound like a pretentious ass. Just ask for a rum & Coke with lime, and if they roll their eyes and say, "So a Cuba Libre," then chances are they are a pretentious ass. Either way, the drink is delicious.
- 4 ounces Coca-Cola
- 2 ounces rum
- Lime wedge
Pour the rum and Coke in a glass over ice, garnish with a lime wedge. Hold the self-deprecating comments and be confident in drinking what makes you happy.
Strawberry daiquiri
Basically a smoothie, this nutrient-packed drink is a good option for the health-conscious, and one of the more appropriate day-drinking options. This drink is not really about the spirit as much as it is basically drinking a boozy popsicle, so any rum that is not spiced or super aged works well. For those who like it strong, add a rum floater on top.
- ⅔ cup frozen strawberries
- 1 ounce lime
- 2 ounces rum
Combine all ingredients in a blender on high until just combined. Pat yourself on the back for being "healthy."
Minimalist rum punch
This classic, which many of us remember from our honeymoon phase with alcohol, is still a potent, fruity mix worth your attention. Just like in the old days, pour a bunch of juice in a (probably Solo) cup, and add rum. Fresh, 100% juices are definitely best, but hey, there's no shame in substituting fruit punch juice product if that's your jam.
- 2 ounces orange juice
- 2 ounces pineapple juice
- 2 ounces rum
Combine ingredients in a cup over ice. Repeat. Frequently.
Rum Old Fashioned
Move over whiskey, because rum is about to school you at your own game. You'll need an aged rum for this twist on a classic, and unlike many of the other tutti-frutti rum drinks, this one is very much about the spirit, so splurge on something nice. Go ahead, you deserve it.
- 1.5 ounces aged rum
- ½ ounce simple syrup
- 2 dashes Angostura bitters
Combine bitters and sugar in a rocks glass, add ice and whisky, stir to combine. Classy.
Rum & coco
If you are looking for a light -- but not too light – and flavorful drink to sip on all day long (ideally from the dock of a boat), this should be your go-to. The ultra-hydrating coconut water allows you to put these away without having to stop for water breaks in between. Genius.
- 2 ounces aged rum
- 4 ounces coconut water
Combine over ice, sip, repeat.
Rum spritz
It's easy to overdo it with rum, since it goes down so easy. Break out this little number when you and your friends need something a little lighter on the liver but aren't quite ready to call it quits. The club soda and lime will make one serving of rum last longer, and your probable hangover shorter.
- 1.5 ounces rum
- 3 ounces club soda
- Lime wedge
Combine rum and soda in a tall glass over ice and garnish with the lime wedge and a tiny umbrella if you're feeling extra fancy.
Tess Rose Lambert is a Manhattan-based philosopher-turned-drink expert who spends her nights grappling with tough decisions like what to pair with Thai takeout and Netflix binges. It's often mezcal. Follow her to south-of-the-border pilgrimages: @TessRose211.