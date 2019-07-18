Four Apple-Flavored Cocktails You Need to Try This Summer

The summer calls for two things: Half-day Fridays and refreshing cocktails. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or sinking your toes into the sand, there’s no better time to sit back, relax, and sip on a cold drink. Thankfully, Evan Williams’ new apple-flavored whiskey checks all the summertime boxes, so we tried it in four drinks that are perfect for when the A/C gives out.
Apple Mule
Sometimes the window of perfect sunlight is smaller than you expected. Don’t waste that time by adding a million garnishes and syrups to your drink. Grab your favorite mug and add ginger beer, lime, and Evan Williams Apple while you shake up a delicious summertime libation in no time flat.
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces Evan Williams Apple
- Ginger beer
- 1 lime
Directions:1. Fill mule mug with ice.
2. Add Evan Williams Apple.
3. Add juice from one lime.
4. Top with ginger beer.
Apple Arnold
Nothing says summertime like being on the golf course, especially when that means Arnold Palmers. Pro tip, here: Add Evan Williams Apple to loosen up your golf swing.
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces Evan Williams Apple
- 2 ounces unsweetened iced tea
- 2 ounces (approximately) lemonade (to top)
- 1 lemon wheel
- 1 apple slice
Directions:1. Fill a Collins glass to the top with ice.
2. Add Evan Williams Apple, unsweetened iced tea, and lemonade.
3. Stir briefly and garnish with lemon wheel and apple slice.
Maple Apple Old Fashioned
Think of this as the OG of cocktails but with an aromatic twist. Swapping maple syrup in place of the simple syrup deepens the flavor, and when topped off with apple slices, it’s tailor-made for the campfire scene.
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces Evan Williams Apple
- 1 bar spoon maple syrup
- 2 dashes orange bitters
- 2 apple slices
- 1 orange peel
Directions:1. Add Evan Williams Apple, maple syrup, and orange bitters to a rocks glass and stir briefly to combine.
2. Add ice to the rocks glass and stir again to chill.
3. Garnish with apple slices and orange peel.
Cranapple Spritz
Spritzes are a pool-party mainstay. So next time you host, break out these bright-red beverages finished with a cinnamon stick. The bitterness from the cranberry juice upgrades the thirst-quench factor on a hot summer day.
Ingredients:
- 1½ ounces Evan Williams Apple
- ½ ounce cranberry juice
- 1 cinnamon stick
- Club soda
Directions:1. Fill a rocks glass with ice.
2. Add Evan Williams Apple and cranberry juice.
3. Top with club soda and garnish with a cinnamon stick.