Four Apple-Flavored Cocktails You Need to Try This Summer

1. Fill mule mug with ice. 2. Add Evan Williams Apple. 3. Add juice from one lime. 4. Top with ginger beer.

Directions: 1. Fill mule mug with ice. 2. Add Evan Williams Apple. 3. Add juice from one lime. 4. Top with ginger beer.

1. Fill a Collins glass to the top with ice. 2. Add Evan Williams Apple, unsweetened iced tea, and lemonade. 3. Stir briefly and garnish with lemon wheel and apple slice.

Directions: 1. Fill a Collins glass to the top with ice. 2. Add Evan Williams Apple, unsweetened iced tea, and lemonade. 3. Stir briefly and garnish with lemon wheel and apple slice.

Ingredients: 2 ounces Evan Williams Apple

1 bar spoon maple syrup

2 dashes orange bitters

2 apple slices

1 orange peel