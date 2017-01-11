Why Cognac Deserves Its Own Holiday

First, you can pour it into a tumbler or tulip glass, which is fun in itself. Or you can pull a Jay-Z and pour it into your 2013 Grammy, but keep a regular glass on hand just in case you don’t win one this year.

Late spring is about the only time of year we get to enjoy pleasant 70-degree days. And guess what the perfect temperature is for bringing out the joyful flavors of Cognac?

If you’re cursed to live in a cold part of the country on June 4th, experts suggest that before drinking, you warm the Cognac by holding the glass in your hand for ten minutes. You can pass that time and impress the group by guessing the age of the Cognac by the shade of color it reflects: a straw yellow color indicates younger Cognacs; an amber hue indicates older. (Note: this technique only works in translucent glasses and not Grammy trophies).