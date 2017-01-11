7-Eleven Is Blessing the Nation With Vernors Slurpees

Rejoice, Vernors fans! Taquito dealer and convenience store 7-Eleven is now selling a Slurpee made from the popular Detroit-based ginger ale brand. And Vernors is just one of several beloved regional soda-flavored Slurpees the chain has added to its lineup this week.
According to a press release, there are two Vernors flavors available: one based on the original soda and another based on the Boston Cooler, which is a more succinct way of saying a Vernors float made with vanilla ice cream.
Other Slurpee additions include Texas' pride and joy, Big Red; NYC's own Dr. Brown's; Jones Soda from the Pacific Northwest; and fellow Detroit favorite, Faygo (aka juggalo juice). And every one of these Slurpees is packed full of all the hometown pride that could possibly fit through a fluorescent shovel straw.
Judging from these super=exclusive, limited-edition options, you're probably going to want to borrow mom's Subaru and hit up the nearest 7-Eleven while you're home for the holiday.
- Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Soda (New York City)
- Canada Dry Cranberry Ginger Ale (Pittsburgh, Baltimore, DC Metro, Philadelphia, and Boston)
- Manzanita Sol (Texas)
- Vernors Boston Cooler (Michigan and Ohio)
- Jones Soda Orange Creme (Washington State and Oregon)
- Vernors (Michigan and Ohio)
- Big Red (Texas)
- Faygo Rock & Rye (Michigan and Ohio)
- Faygo Cotton Candy (Michigan and Ohio)
While Florida residents aren't getting a regional soda flavor, 7-Eleven decided to bless the state with a Strawberry Mojito Slurpee -- all you need to do is add rum.
