7-Eleven Is Blessing the Nation With Vernors Slurpees

Rejoice, Vernors fans! Taquito dealer and convenience store 7-Eleven is now selling a Slurpee made from the popular Detroit-based ginger ale brand. And Vernors is just one of several beloved regional soda-flavored Slurpees the chain has added to its lineup this week.

According to a press release, there are two Vernors flavors available: one based on the original soda and another based on the Boston Cooler, which is a more succinct way of saying a Vernors float made with vanilla ice cream.

Other Slurpee additions include Texas' pride and joy, Big Red; NYC's own Dr. Brown's; Jones Soda from the Pacific Northwest; and fellow Detroit favorite, Faygo (aka juggalo juice). And every one of these Slurpees is packed full of all the hometown pride that could possibly fit through a fluorescent shovel straw.