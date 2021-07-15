Drink Our Editors Share Their Best Tips for Hosting at a Moment’s Notice Lean into store-bought apps and signature cocktails.

Summer 2021 went from 0 to 100 faster than toilet paper sold out at the beginning of COVID. As more people cash in on those “we should catch up sometime!” offers, we at Thrillist have found that we’re hosting friends and loved ones more weekends than not this season. Along the way, we’ve learned a few tricks to make hosting as stress-free as possible — steal our advice below:

It’s really fine to go store-bought “Hosting is stressful. Drinks, snacks, ambiance — there are so many moving parts that have to come together before the guests arrive. To ease some of my pre-party jitters, I buy dips from the grocery store instead of making them myself. They help cut down on prep time, plus they’re usually tastier than my homemade versions. To make store-bought hummus feel more elevated (read: homemade), I place it into a shallow serving bowl, use the back of a spoon to create a swoosh in the center, and fill the divot with toppings. Most often, I’ll reach for a glug of olive oil, fresh-cracked black pepper, flaky salt, and a sprinkle of fresh parsley.” —Rayna Rossitto

Have a signature cocktail “There's one crowd-pleasing cocktail I always turn to for last-minute hosting: a modified berry smash. Since all of the ingredients are easy to keep on hand, I can whip one up at a moment's notice. I always have a bottle of simple syrup and a couple of lemons lying around, since they stay fresh for weeks in the fridge. I'll pull some frozen berries out of the freezer — blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries all work beautifully with Jameson Irish Whiskey — and in just a few minutes, I can have a cocktail ready." —Annalise Mantz

Skip decorations for glassware “One of my favorite things about having people over is the opportunity to use all my specialty glassware. It’s one of those things that I tend to stockpile (my kitchen cabinets are overflowing, TBH) because I love cool glasses, but I rarely use them when I’m home alone. It’s so fun to be able to tailor the glassware to whatever the vibe is that evening — and my guests are always appreciative of the extra flare it brings to the drinking experience. I love using something like this glass for a natural wine night, a funky glass-blown cup for an icy mixed drink, or a vintage coupe or martini glass (there are so many cool ones on IG) for a classic whiskey cocktail. Whatever the occasion, you can bet I’ve got a glass to go with it.” —Aviel Kanter

Don’t underestimate limes “I read somewhere that if you have eggs, you can make a meal and, in my opinion, limes have the same versatility — just for cocktails. For that reason, they’re usually always in my produce drawer. Add some lime juice, tonic, and whiskey to a highball and BOOM, you have a whiskey rickey. Drop a wedge of lime in a bit of Jameson and Ginger , and you’ve got an elevated twist on the classic whiskey ginger. Plus, I started growing herbs on my balcony this year, so I’m never without that other classic cocktail ingredient: mint.” —Christie Rotondo

Invest in fancy plates “Who actually loves being a host? Not me, but when I bought a house last year it somehow gave me permanent honorary host status — a discovery that came with tons of anxiety. I channeled this nervous energy into decor shopping, which is something I truly love. I bought all kinds of cute trays (wood, lacquered, tiered), creative serving dishes (asymmetrical platters, vintage glass candy jars, adorable tiny dishes), and beautiful glasses (tall, stemless, outdoor). Turns out you can nicely arrange anything simple or even store-bought on pretty serveware and it’s an Instagram-ready crowdpleaser.” — Joanna Douglas

Buy the minis “Your real friends won’t let good booze go bad. But sometimes it’s unavoidable: That sparkling cocktail only had a few takers on Saturday, and by Monday you have flat prosecco idling sadly in your fridge door. Here’s the move: baby bottles. Baby vermouth. Baby bubbly. Baby ginger beer, tonic, whatever. Store them on your back steps (or hallway, or bedroom closet for my New Yorkers). Pop a couple in the fridge when the group chat unanimously votes on your place for an impromptu yardie, and never worry about a sluggish mule, déclassé Manhattan, or listless G&T again. (Not to mention wasted mixers.)” — Max Plenke

Befriend your freezer “The pandemic era habit I’m carrying over to hosting — now that that’s gloriously a thing again — is always having a freezer stocked with meat. In my home cooking, it allows me to mail-order better-quality meat than I might be able to find at the local grocery store (I’m partial to this Nashville-based brand) in large quantities, then freeze whatever I can’t eat right away. For parties, my freezer o’ meat is the perfect way to check burgers, hot dogs, chicken, etc., off my shopping list well in advance so that I can focus on prepping the sides. It also comes in handy when that one friend inevitably shows up with four other pals you didn’t count in your RSVP. I can just pull a pack of sausages from the freezer, thaw in a cold water bath for half an hour, and suddenly I’m equipped to feed a (bigger) crowd.” —Andrea Morabito