Natural Light Is Releasing a Massive 77-Pack of Beer

Beer packaging isn't generally a high-brow game. Wide mouth cans in case you can't pour fast enough. Mountains that change color when the can is cold in case you're unable to tell temperature with your hand. And now, Natural Light -- one of the highest-selling beers in the U.S. last year -- is releasing a 77-pack in case you're not sure how many cans you need and think overkill is better than counting.
Anheuser-Busch, which owns the brand, is releasing the hexagonal package exclusively in College Park, Maryland for a limited time. The box, lovingly stamped "77 Natties," is filled with the oddly specific number not as a nod to the Talking Heads' debut album but the year in which Natural Light was brought into this world.
The beer, which has long functioned on quantity as a selling point, announced on Twitter, "You'll see them arrive in stores within the next few days!"
Of course, that's a lot of beer. So, while the packaging is novel, it's also kind of a nightmare. It even has a warning printed on the box that says, "It's not, not heavy." That's a joke, but doing some loose math, the box is going to weigh around 60 pounds, give-or-take a box. The Takeout reports that the container of famously (and resoundingly) light beer will cost "just around $30." If you're working your way through one of these at the moment, that's less than 50 cents per can.
The packaging is fun, but the hexagonal shape may cause headaches for the target market while they try to find the pattern that allows as many as possible to fit in the back seat of a '96 hand-me-down Ford Taurus.
h/t The Takeout
