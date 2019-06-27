The Perfect GREY GOOSE® Cocktail For Every Occasion

Share on Facebook

Courtesy of GREY GOOSE

Le Grand Fizz Ingredients: 1 part GREY GOOSE vodka

0.5 parts fresh lime juice

0.75 parts ST~GERMAIN

2 parts cold PERRIER Directions: 1. Add spirits and other ingredients to a wine glass.

2. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge.

Black Orchid Ingredients: 1.25 parts GREY GOOSE L'Orange flavored vodka

1 part fresh lemon juice

0.75 part Crème De Violette

0.75 parts simple syrup

dash of peach bitters Directions: 1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake vigorously.

2. Strain into a chilled martini glass, and garnish with an edible orchid or other flower.

French Hawaiian Ingredients: 3.5 parts GREY GOOSE L'Orange flavored vodka

1 part freshly squeezed lime juice

1 part blood orange syrup

0.5 part orgeat syrup

dash of aromatic bitters Directions: 1. Build and serve over crushed ice.

2. Garnish with pineapple leaves and a couple of drops of bitters.

Share on Facebook

Courtesy of GREY GOOSE

Salty Dog Ingredients: 1 part GREY GOOSE vodka

2 parts freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice

salt for rim

lime quarter Directions: 1. Combine the vodka and juice in a cocktail mixer.

2. Shake and pour over ice in a salted-rim Collins glass.

3. Garnish with a lime quarter.

Fresh Berry Lemonade Ingredients: 1 part GREY GOOSE Le Citron flavored vodka

small handful of raspberries

4 parts fresh squeezed lemonade

1 tsp sugar (optional) Directions: 1. In a cocktail shaker, muddle half the raspberries and sugar.

2. Pour into a highball glass with ice and add the GREY GOOSE Le Citron flavored vodka and fresh squeezed lemonade.

3. Garnish with lemon and remaining raspberries.

Blood Orange Sangria Ingredients: 1.75 parts GREY GOOSE vodka

1 part French pinot noir

1 part fresh lemon juice

6 parts fresh pomegranate juice

1 part fresh blood orange juice

0.5 parts Crème De Mûre

3 orange wedges

3 lemon wheels

pinch of powdered clove Directions: 1. Add spirits and other ingredients in a wine glass over crushed ice.

2. Stir well and garnish with fresh pomegranate seeds and a slice of blood orange.

Share on Facebook

Courtesy of GREY GOOSE

Espresso Martini Cocktail Ingredients: 1.75 parts GREY GOOSE vodka

1.25 parts single origin espresso

1 part PATRÓN XO Café®

3 coffee beans

pinch of salt Directions:

Add spirits, salt, and espresso in a shaker.

Shake briskly and strain into a cocktail glass.

Garnish with three coffee beans.