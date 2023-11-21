How This Bartender Makes Hosting on Her Night Off Easy
Natalie Migliarini of Beautiful Booze shares her hacks for making holiday entertaining a breeze.
Natalie Migliarini considers herself a jack-of-all-trades in the cocktail world. "Some of the ways I might describe myself these days are author, social media maven, creator, cocktailian, photographer, and influencer,” she says. But between the days on set and nights spent recipe developing, Migliarini still makes time for what she loves: having her friends and family over.
After all, it’s the reason why she began posting to Beautiful Booze, her website where she shares cocktail recipes for anyone, regardless of their expertise level. “It all started while I was hosting dinners and parties at my home in Seattle,” Migliarini says. “I was developing creative liquid concoctions for my friends and family, and each evening, my guests were inquiring about the recipes.”
In the ten years since its launch, Migliarini’s career has flourished, and her day-to-day schedule is as busy as one might expect with a resume like hers. Migliarini is able to maintain a positive attitude toward hosting because to her, it’s not a chore. “Entertaining at home does not have to be hard or time consuming,” she says. Instead, she relies on a few hacks she has picked up over the past ten years to make entertaining on her nights off an absolute breeze.
Pick a signature cocktail
Instead of having a full bar set up and making drinks to order, Migliarini suggests picking one cocktail to serve and sticking with it. She makes this easy by picking up a few packs of Cutwater canned cocktails, that way, Migliarini doesn’t have to step away from her guests throughout the night to make drinks. “Cutwater is amazing for entertaining because you can have high-quality cocktails on hand without having to play bartender all night,” she says. It offers the best of both worlds: She gets a break from work, and her friends can still enjoy delicious cocktails.
For the holidays, Migliarini typically reaches for a Cutwater White Russian. “White Russians are one of my favorite winter-time cocktails,” she says. Made with distilled vodka and coffee cream liqueur, Migliarini says the Cutwater version is perfect for the holidays because it’s decadent without being too sweet. Plus, the quality of taste and flavor is guaranteed with every can. “[Cutwater] is great to have on hand because you will always be able to serve your guests a consistent drink without worrying about the cocktail not turning out right,” she says.
Set up a DIY garnish station
To elevate the canned cocktails, Migliarini likes to set up a DIY garnish station. This allows guests to customize the drink to their liking, without the host having to put in the work. Plus, it’s interactive. “It’s the perfect way to get guests involved and can also act as an ice breaker,” she says.
To start, Migliarini says to place cans of Cutwater on ice, set out glassware, and some garnishes like dried citrus, cinnamon sticks, cherries, and fresh nutmeg. You can even select garnishes that complement the chosen Cutwater cocktail. For example, Migliarini likes to set out a bowl filled with nutmeg next to a grater so guests can top their White Russians with freshly-shaved nutmeg.
Don’t forget about the ice
There’s nothing worse than drinking lukewarm cocktails, especially ones that are best served ice-cold. To avoid a party fiasco, Migliarini likes to make sure that she’s stocked up on ice. “Running out of ice is the worst,” she says. “I always make sure I have an extra bag of ice when I'm hosting.” She recommends having at least a five-pound bag of ice for ten guests.
It may seem simple, but getting ahead of small tasks like picking up an extra bag of ice, or setting out glassware, can set your night up for success. “Entertaining is all about spending quality time with guests,” Migliarini says. “Taking short cuts that don't sacrifice quality or convenience will save you a lot of time when preparing for the night.”