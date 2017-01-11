What's the Deal With All Those Fruit IPAs?

First, there was Dogfish Head. Craft pioneer Sam Calagione opened his revolutionary Delaware brewpub back in 1995, years before the average beer drinker had ever heard of an IPA, let alone a fruit IPA.

Calagione, ever the risk taker, didn't think twice about introducing the world to the bitter wonders of hoppy beer (spoiler alert: it was a huge hit). And nine years later, he upped the ante by dropping apricot juice into a spring seasonal IPA already loaded with citrusy, floral Amarillo hops. He called the beer Aprihop, marketed as a fruit IPA. And lo, a new beer style was born.

Fast-forward to 2016 and beer aisles coast to coast are increasingly littered with the juicy IPAs as breweries both big and small line up to throw their hats in the ring. But how exactly did we get here? To get a handle on this fruity phenomenon, we consulted Brooklyn-based journalist Joshua M. Bernstein, author of Complete IPA and certified professional beer drinker.