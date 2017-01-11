A History of Fernet-Branca

It works like this: when two or more coinbearers are out drinking, one of them lays her coin on the bar to call for a round of Fernet-Branca. Everyone else must do the same. If any persons present don't have their coin, they buy that round. If everyone presents coins, the challenger loses her bet and must pick up the round herself.

There are rules. The coin must be within reach. It can’t be passed on, and "I lost it,” doesn't excuse you from playing. Once you’re in, you’re in (and you'd better hope your local rep replaces your lost one).

It’s not all numismatics, though. Some “unique people and bars” get a genuine silver bottle of Fernet-Branca. But the rarest Fratelli Branca artifact can only be earned one way, according to the Count: “When you’ve been working for the company more than 20 years, we give a special medal for that. We give away quite a few because in our company we have a lot of people that have been working here for generations. And it’s something that we’re very proud [of].”