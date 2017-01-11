17 Things You Didn't Know About Absolut Vodka

2. He originally refused to sell his vodka in Stockholm

As an F-you to Stockholm's former liquor monopoly, founder L.O. Smith refused to get the required liquor license and instead set up a shop on a nearby island and offered free ferry rides to anyone who wanted to visit. That's some genius marketing.

3. Andy Warhol used Absolut vodka as an aftershave

The eccentric pop artist adored the brand's minimalist aesthetic and played an enormous role in Absolut's rise to cultural-icon status here in the States (as a drink, not as an aftershave -- not sure where he was going with that). Throughout his prolific career, Warhol created over 50 different pieces centered around the almighty bottle.

4. And, thanks to Andy, America has become the Swedish company's largest market

Forty-five percent of it, in fact. Absolut's Åhus distillery cranks out half a million bottles a day just to satisfy the needs of American vodka enthusiasts.