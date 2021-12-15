The Multi-Talented Alaska Goes Meta

JdB: One of the things I’ve noticed throughout your whole career is how it feels like there’s a meta layer of commentary and self-reflection, which I saw play out in the special, which was very much about the process of recording a special and reconsidering it amidst a pandemic. It feels like a theme to me: You’re always trying to have a comment on a comment.

A: Yeah, for sure. I always liked that and I think it’s why I like drag because drag is beautiful and it is fashion and it is glamor, but it’s also kind of dissecting fashion and beauty and glamor. It’s like a parody. That’s why I like drag. I like taking things apart and looking under the hood.

JdB: How did you get into drag?

A: Funny you should ask! You should pick up a copy of my new book, which will tell you all about that. It’s called My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska? It basically follows my whole life, from being born until now. Drag is a huge part of that and it was very organic. Drag was not a viable career choice when I decided I wanted to throw myself into this world. It was a crazy, weird, niche, underground thing and I was just really obsessed with it and wanted to be a part of it.