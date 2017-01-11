All the Kanye-Inspired Beers Stillwater Didn't Make

Fucking Picasso & Escobar smoked habanero porter

Fifty percent more influential than any other craft beer.

That Shit Kriek cherry lambic aged in new French oak barrels

Brew so tart muhfuckas wanna fine me.

Ghetto Pope Pilsner

This Pils is a god, even though it's a beer of God, its whole life in the hand of God. Pairs well with the damn croissants.

Ultra-Lite Beam lager

For everyone that feels they've said "I'm sorry" too many times.

Boost for Breakfast oatmeal stout

Order pancakes and just sip the sizzurp.

Harder, Bitter, Faster, Stronger imperial IPA

Damn, they don't make 'em like this anymore.

Mean Girls gose

And that's how we party.

Awesomeness altbier

It'll only lead you to complete awesomeness at all times. It'll only lead you to awesome truth and awesomeness. Beauty, truth, awesomeness. That's all it is.

No More Parties California common

A backpack brew with luxury taste buds.

Bound 2 brown ale

This that red-cup-all-on-the-lawn shit.