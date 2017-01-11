USA-Grown Coffee Is Here. But Will Anyone Drink It?

The case against USA-grown coffee

The traditional “coffee belt” where high-quality arabica beans thrive is 15 degrees above or below the equator. Geographical location, plus high elevations, lead to a moderate climate that Latin American growers refers to as siempre primavera (“always spring”).

“Coffee is a tropical crop. It's very wimpy. If it freezes, it will die in like two hours. It can handle heat, but not a lot of heat,” says Shawn Steiman of the Coffea Consulting and the Daylight Mind Coffee Company.

One important part of these tropical climates is heavy rainfall, and the difference between traditional growing regions and the US is striking. California receives 15-30 inches a year, while coffee-growing regions average 40-60, with some areas hitting up to 100 inches. That deficit is a huge barrier, and it begs the question as to whether coffee is really the best use of California's dwindling water supplies.