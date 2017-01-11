Mexican-Style Lagers Are Craft Beer's Summer Jam

Taco lovers take note: craft-brewed Mexican-style lagers are on the rise, and they're flooding the market this summer. Thanks to a growing demand for session (i.e., light on the booze) beers, as well as an increased acceptance of previously poo-pooed adjunct ingredients like corn and rice, more and more established American microbrewers and ambitious nanos have been throwing their sombreros into the crisp, easy-drinking summer beer ring lately -- and for good reason.

“Mexican lagers are all about celebrating the good times, with or without the lime,” says Joshua M. Bernstein, a Brooklyn-based beer writer and author of The Complete Beer Course. “Whether partnered with tacos and nachos or sipped in the backyard or by a beach, Mexican lagers deliver instant refreshment and it's great to see American brewers create full-flavored, thirst-quenching alternatives to the imports.”



Balanced, palate pleasing, and smooth, these poolside bad boys are determined to revolutionize your summertime beer stock. Below are seven prime examples that are leading a pack of summer beers that are miles (and miles and miles) away from anything close to ordinary.